You are reading

Georgia man identified as gunman who opened fire on off-duty cop in Sunnyside: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly opened fire on an off-duty cop in Sunnyside last Friday injuring him and his parents in a 7-Eleven parking lot on Queens Boulevard. (NYPD)

May 17, 2023 By Bill Parry

The NYPD identified the suspect they are looking for in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that injured an off-duty cop and his parents on the night of Friday, May 12.

Police are on the lookout for 44-year-old Michael Slack of Snellville, Georgia, for allegedly discharging his firearm multiple times at the 36-year-old off-duty police officer as he walked out of a 7-Eleven located at 42-02 Queens Blvd. just after 11 p.m. on May 12.

The cop was heading to his vehicle in the parking lot where his mother and father were waiting for him when Slack allegedly opened fire, causing debris to strike the officer and his 65-year-old mother, according to authorities.

Photo courtesy of NYPD

The off-duty cop’s 71-year-old father fell while attempting to avoid the gunfire, causing minor injuries, police said.

The gunman drove off in a gray four door vehicle traveling southbound on 42nd Street, according to authorities and the three victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The NYPD released a photo of Slack on May 16 and described him as being between 30 and 40 years of age. He has a dark complexion and is approximately 5’10” tall, with a heavy build and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt, black shorts and black slippers, police said.

The vehicle he drove off in is missing hubcaps on the rear wheels and is missing a rear bumper, according to authorities.

A $3,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens councilman looks to bring transparency to Department of Homeless Services

Queens Councilman Robert Holden introduced a bill last week that would require the city’s Department of Homeless Services (DHS) to post an interactive map on its website with information related to shelters across the city.

According to Holden, this bill will provide essential information, which will include addresses and the populations of each shelter. DHS would exclude information about certain shelters from the map due to security concerns.

Read More
0
FDNY Foundation, Kidde team up for smoke alarm distribution event at Fort Totten

The FDNY Foundation and Kidde held a distribution event Thursday at the EMS Academy in Fort Totten to celebrate their donation of smoke detectors to eight fire departmentsy. Fire departments from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut each benefitted from these donations.

Each of the fire departments receiving the smoke detectors serve communities with high populations of elderly, low-income and high-risk individuals. As part of Kidde’s Cause for Alarm campaign, a total of 4,500 smoke alarms were donated. This donation is meant towards Kidde reaching its goal of ensuring all Americans have equal access to fire safety devices.

Read More
0
Mayor suspends shelter review process, temporarily reduces barriers to find sites to house immigrants

Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order Monday night that temporarily removes many of the usual barriers to build or site new homeless shelters in the Big Apple.

The order, prompted by the city’s search for spaces to house tens of thousands of migrants following the lapse of Title 42 last week, was met with criticism from City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams’ office. Her office argues that the mayor is relying too heavily on unilateral action in responding to the migrant crisis and that a comprehensive plan is needed. Furthermore, experts say the executive order could draw legal challenges for circumventing the process.

Read More
0
Queens County Farm Museum director looks back at accomplishments since taking over in 2018

Since taking office as the director of the Queens County Farm Museum in October of 2018, Jennifer Walden Weprin has managed to oversee its growth economically and as a pillar for the community. Under her leadership as its director, the institution managed to adapt and thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now one of the most-visited cultural institutions in Queens.

“This place brings joy to New Yorkers,” Walden Weprin said. “It’s been continuously farmed since 1697. New York City grew around this historic site for over three centuries. Folks come to us for different reasons. They come to us because they like a good festival, or they want to learn more about 18th-century cooking or the residents that lived in the farmhouse on this site. They come to us for class trip programs all year-round. The biggest joy I get is being able to connect all those visitors to our public work and this public site and teach them things they didn’t even know they wanted to learn about yet.”

Read More
0
Leader of Flushing-based autism charity admits he defrauded Suffolk County residents, businesses out of thousands of dollars

A Glendale man admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from multiple fund-raising vendors and donors on Long Island.

Gregory Vasicek, 60, the president of the Flushing-based charitable organization Play4Autism, pleaded guilty to the charge of scheme to defraud in the first degree for promising to pay thousands of dollars to various vendors, including Adventureland Amusement Park in Melville, for which he never paid.

Read More
0
GoFundMe launched to support teenage girl who was critically wounded in St. Albans shooting

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help support a teenage girl who remains in critical condition after she was shot in the head in an elementary school playground in St. Albans on May 10. 

“Claudia has always been the first to offer help whenever needed and this is her moment of need,” said Benita Bortay, the organizer of the GoFundMe. “If Claudia’s story or graceful presence has left an indelible mark on your life, we ask that you please offer her your thoughts and prayers in this time of need.”

Read More
0
Load More Articles