Get Fit Sunnyside returns with deals at 16 fitness and wellness spots

June 27, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Get Fit Sunnyside, the annual fitness campaign encouraging Sunnyside residents to get active through discounted classes and healthy food deals, has returned for its fourth year, just in time for summer.

Hosted by the Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District (BID), the campaign launched Wednesday, June 25, and runs through July 9. This year’s initiative features special offers at 16 neighborhood businesses.

From two-for-one yoga sessions to discounted Zumba classes and free personal training, Get Fit Sunnyside is designed to motivate locals to embrace healthier lifestyles while also boosting foot traffic to fitness and wellness-related businesses.

The campaign is supported by the offices of State Sen. Mike Gianaris, Assembly Member Claire Valdez, and Council Member Julie Won, with additional backing from the New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS).

Dirk McCall de Palomá, executive director of Sunnyside Shines, called the campaign’s fourth year a “great opportunity” for residents and businesses alike.

“Check out all of the amazing offers and go try some new food venues and try some exercise classes,” McCall de Palomá said in a statement.

Council Member Won said the program promotes health and community wellness by encouraging physical activity, healthy eating, and support for local commerce.

“I am excited to co-sponsor Sunnyside Shines’ Get Fit Sunnyside, so that we continue nurturing our community’s health and wellness,” she said.

Gianaris praised the two-week effort for offering incentives to stay active and access nutritious food options, while Valdez emphasized the campaign’s dual role in promoting fitness and supporting small businesses.

“Whether you’re learning how to lift or want to step up your Salsa moves, there’s no better time to focus on your health and wellness,” Valdez said in a statement.

Participating businesses include the newly opened F45 Training on Queens Boulevard and dance studio Dance Matters NYC. The campaign also features healthy food promotions, such as discounted smoothies at Full Moon Café and Empire Shop.

See below for a full list of participating businesses and their deals for Get Fit Sunnyside

Courage Fitness Club | 52-03 Queens Blvd

$165 online coaching + FREE membership* (limited spots) or 25% off personal training for 6 months – Mention Get Fit Sunnyside!

Cucala Dance Company | 47-10 32nd Pl 2nd Fl



First free trial class for Salsa and Cumbia – Mention Get Fit Sunnyside!



Dance Matters NYC | 37-06 Queens Blvd, Ste 204



Dance Matters NYC is offering a single dance or fitness class for $7 (regular price is $18) during Get Fit Sunnyside. Advance registration is required to qualify for the discount. Sign up and view schedules on the company website.

Empire Shop | 47-10 39th Pl

15% off Smoothies – Mention Get Fit Sunnyside.

F45 Sunnyside | 39-11 Queens Blvd

New visitors will get 50% off a 7-day trial. This will be $40 for unlimited classes over a week-long period—mention Get Fit Sunnyside.

FirstMed Pharmacy | 39-36 Queens Blvd | (718) 734-2964

Offering 20% OFF on all over-the-counter products for the duration of the event + Free Delivery. Mention Get Fit Sunnyside.

Welcoming all former Rite-Aid customers. Among other services, they offer immunizations, a variety of vitamins, diabetic supplies, and surgical supplies. They also have copy and fax service, UPS package drop-off, Lotto, and LYCA mobile SIM cards and service.

Full Moon Café | 42-14 Greenpoint Ave

We’re offering a $6 special on all 20-oz smoothies. Any Protein Powder will be an additional +$1. Mention Get Fit Sunnyside.

Three 50-minute personal training sessions for $165! Sessions are available in-person or online. In-person sessions can be used at your home or a local park. For first-time clients only.

Christine Oakes has been a personal trainer and yoga instructor since 2012, holding over 10 certifications with ACE, NASM, TRX, Yoga Alliance, and Stanford University. She has lived in Sunnyside since 2021 and loves sharing her passion for fitness with the community. Mention Get Fit Sunnyside.

Buy One Smoothie, Get One 50% Off

Bring Your Gym Membership Card – Get $2 Off Any Juice or Smoothie

Share a Photo at Ju-Go on Instagram – Get a FREE Smoothie – don’t forget to mention Get Fit Sunnyside.

LIC YMCA | 32-23 Queens Blvd.

15% off 5 or 10 packages of Personal Training or Massage – Mention Get Fit Sunnyside.

New York Stretch

Treat your body to a personalized full-body assisted stretch, designed to improve mobility, reduce stiffness, and help you move and feel better. Our expert stretch specialists tailor each session to your needs, whether you’re sore from workouts or your desk job.

Get $15 off — only for Get Fit Sunnyside participants. Experience the difference a full-body stretch can make. BOOK online at www.NewYorkStretch.com CLAIM DISCOUNT WITH CODE: SUNNYSIDE

Buy 5-Class Package, Get One FREE – Buy 10-Class Package, Get 2 FREE

Email Info@QBKSports.com to Purchase and Mention Get Fit Sunnyside.

Queens Training Club | 37-06 Queens Blvd., Ste 202



3 classes for the price of one – Mention Get Fit Sunnyside.



Recover Health | 43-22 36th St., Ste 220

1 FREE Personal Training session – 50% OFF Sports Recovery session.

20% off Physical Therapy and all other services – Mention Get Fit Sunnyside.

First 2 Yoga Classes for $25 at locations in Queens – Mention Get Fit Sunnyside. 1) To sign up for class at Cucala, click here. 2) To sign up for class at Form + Flow LIC or Coral Wellness locations, click here.

