You are reading

Gianaris announces $6 million in funding for new intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Queens

Photo from the office of Senator Michael Gianaris

Oct. 9, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

State Sen. Mike Gianaris has secured $6 million in funding for a new intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Queens, expanding critical care services at the hospital to meet the growing needs of the local community.

Gianaris joined Mount Sinai Queens President Dr. David Reich and Mount Sinai Queens Executive Director Dr. Cameron Hernandez to announce the funding on Monday, Oct. 7, stating that the allocation will help to transform the hospital, located at 25-10 30th Ave.

The funding will increase the number of intensive care beds at Mount Sinai Queens from eight to 21, including seven beds for intermediate care services serving as an in-between space for general care and the ICU. Intermediate services are also often used to support the needs of older adults and patients with complex conditions or severe disabilities.

Photo from the office of Senator Michael Gianaris

The investment will also fund a procedural room to support ICU patients as needed while enhancing the delivery of highly specialized, life-saving care for those facing serious illnesses and injuries.

The expansion of Mount Sinai’s ICU services addresses the growing demand for ICU beds, as approximately 120 patients were transferred from Mount Sinai Queens to other facilities in 2023 due to a shortage of available ICU beds.

Officials at the hospital said the funding will help its team of critical care nurses, patient care associates, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, social workers, case managers and other specialists provide optimal care for more patients and maximize capacity.

Gianaris said the expansion of ICU services at the hospital will help prevent future transfers of Queens patients to Manhattan due to a lack of ICU capacity.

“Western Queens residents should not have to cross the river into Manhattan to get quality healthcare,” Gianaris said in a statement. “The funding I secured will transform the care provided in western Queens and ensure our neighbors can receive good care closer to home.”

Mike Gianaris speaks at the announcement of $6 million in funding for a new intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Queens. Photo: Mike Gianaris YouTube

Senator Gianaris speaks at the announcement of $6 million in funding for a new intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Queens. Photo: Mike Gianaris Flickr.

Gianaris said the expansion of the ICU at Mount Sinai will provide patients with a higher quality of care, including advanced monitoring for patients recovering from complex surgeries. It will also improve the continuity of care that patients receive and prevent patients from incurring additional expenses related to ambulance transfers, Gianaris said.

Furthermore, critical care beds will be fully equipped with telemonitors that enable care teams to manage a large number of ICU patients and exchange information electronically in real time.

Hernandez said the expansion of ICU services had been a long-time goal for Mount Sinai and said the hospital will now be able to offer a higher quality of care to its patients.

“Mount Sinai Queens can continue to serve on its promise to bring innovative, cutting-edge medical technology to our community and provide the top quality care residents need and deserve,” Hernandez said in a statement.

Photo from the office of Senator Michael Gianaris

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Teen wearing traditional Jewish clothing assaulted by stranger in front of Kew Gardens Hills synagogue: NYPD

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating an assault of a teenager at an Orthodox synagogue on Main Street in Kew Gardens Hills in broad daylight on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows reported that the 19-year-old victim was dressed in traditional Jewish attire in front of Congregation B’nai Abraham of EF at 75-03 Main Street just after 2:30 p.m. A stranger approached the young man and punched him in the face with a closed fist in an unprovoked attack and fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said on Tuesday. The victim refused medical attention at the crime scene.

Read More
0
Masked man sought for eight commercial burglaries during an 11-day stretch in August: NYPD

The NYPD is still looking for a masked-up burglar who allegedly broke into eight commercial businesses and stole more than $14,000 in cash during an 11-day stretch in August primarily in Bayside and Flushing.

The suspect started his one-man crime spree in Little Neck in the confines of the 111th Precinct in Bayside when entered a business located at 254-11 Northern Blvd. through a rear window just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6. Once inside, the burglar allegedly removed approximately $100 in cash from a drawer before running off.

Read More
0
Load More Articles