Girl Scout cookie season kicks off in Queens

Feb. 5, 2024 By Jada Camille and Czarinna Andres

It’s a cookie lover’s favorite time of year: local Girl Scouts will begin selling their beloved treats online and outside of Queens storefronts.

From Feb. 1 until the end of April, Daisies, Brownies, Juniors and more will be collecting orders for Thin Mints, Samoas and other fan favorites through the organization’s digital storefront. The organization will start selling the old-fashioned way in March — from their in-person booths found outside local shops. Sales will take place through April.

Cookies this year will be $7 per box, up from $5 last year. This change, driven by the rising costs of goods and services nationwide, aims to better support and expand Girl Scout programming in the area.

Some proceeds from the cookie sales go towards Troop 6000, a first-of-its-kind program launched in 2017 in Queens. Troops work together to serve families living in temporary housing in the New York City shelter system. This past year, they expanded to serve the influx of asylum-seekers that came into the city.

Troop 6000 members manage both digital and in-person cookie sales.

Another highlight of the season is the Gift of Caring program, allowing customers to donate cookies to service organizations. This year, these donations will go to food pantries across NYC, providing support to families facing food insecurity.

Queens boasts of having one of the top cookie sellers in New York City, according to Julia Lin, who achieved the title of 2023 Top Cookie Seller in the borough. Sharing her insights, Lin said, “To be a top cookie seller, you need to be motivated, creative and have excellent people skills. It’s about setting and surpassing your goals with dedicated effort and perseverance.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is recognized globally as the largest girl-led entrepreneurial endeavor. It equips young girls with essential skills such as goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills.

Meridith Maskara, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York, commented on the program’s impact in Queens: “Every year, Girl Scouts across Queens showcase their entrepreneurial skills and learn invaluable life lessons. It’s inspiring to see them challenge themselves and excel in their cookie goals, embodying the true spirit of Girl Scouts.”

For additional information, such as how to volunteer, or where to find a cookie sale near you, visit their website at https://www.girlscoutsnyc.org/findcookies.