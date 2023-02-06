Global, fast-casual chain German Doner Kebab celebrates first NYC restaurant opening in Astoria

Feb. 6, 2023 By By Carlotta Mohamed

German Doner Kebab (GDK), a global, fast-casual restaurant chain famous for pioneering gourmet doner kebabs in the UK and worldwide, celebrated the opening of its first New York City restaurant in Astoria on Monday, Feb. 6.

German Doner Kebab, located at 31-75 Steinway St., offered free ‘Original German Doner Kebab’ to the first 500 guests who ordered their signature kebab to celebrate its launch. The offer is only valid for launch day, and terms and conditions apply.

“While gyro, shawarma and shish kebabs are known to many Americans, ‘doner kebabs’ are a new experience in both taste and presentation to most”, said Nigel Belton, managing director of German Doner Kebab North America. “But we are confident, based upon the success of our first restaurant in American Dream, NJ, that Americans will love and embrace our gourmet doner kebabs; and what better place to prove ourselves than in the culinary ‘mecca’ of New York City. Astoria is just the beginning in NYC; we have some exciting further openings in Q1 and Q2 of 2023.”

From their European origins, GDK has enjoyed rapid international expansion and success by elevating what is one of the continent’s most-loved takeaways to a new level of quality, freshness, and variety, all wrapped into a superior dining experience.

GDK’s food is freshly prepared in front of customers, using open kitchens in all restaurants. An uncompromising focus on quality means GDK uses only premium, lean cuts of meat, fresh locally sourced vegetables, unique signature sauces made daily in each restaurant, and hand-made Turkish-style bread with its crisply toasted waffle pattern.

From its inception in Berlin in 1989, GDK has spent decades developing its products and recipes, creating its own unique blend of spices, innovative signature sauces, and distinctive ‘Doner Kebab’ waffle bread. Its gourmet kebabs are made using only the best, premium quality ingredients, sourced from the best suppliers – from its lean, succulent meats from Germany, its handmade bread from Dubai, to the freshest locally produced vegetables that are delivered and prepared daily.

Based in Glasgow, Scotland, the brand has grown rapidly to over 140 restaurants across the UK, continental Europe, and the Middle East. It is now rapidly expanding in the USA, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Ireland.

GDK Astoria is the brand’s second US outlet following the 2021 launch of its restaurant at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Both restaurants are owned and operated by experienced restaurateurs Yunus and Thameem Shahul, who also operate a Cousins Maine Lobster portfolio throughout New York City, Greater Connecticut, Virginia, Washington DC and Maryland.

“The USA offers a huge opportunity for GDK,” adds Imran Sayeed, Group CEO of German Doner Kebab International, “and we are now looking forward to forging ahead with our exponential growth strategy and developing GDK as the fast-casual brand of the future in North America and the world.”