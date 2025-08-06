Glowbar brings its 30-minute facial revolution to Long Island City

Aug. 6, 2025 By Jessica Militello

If self-care feels like a task you just can’t seem to check off your to-do list, then the grand opening of Glowbar in Long Island City has the perfect solution. Their 30-minute facials give customers a boost without the high price tag and lengthy appointment that often come with facials.

The facial studio, located at 2-33 50th Ave. in Long Island City, had its grand opening on Aug. 4, marking the brand’s 10th expansion in New York City and its first time opening a location in Queens. The beauty brand boasts 30-minute facials and budget-friendly monthly memberships that save both time and money for customers.

“People are busier than ever, and let’s be real, no one has the time or money for a two-hour facial,” said Glowbar’s CEO and Founder, Rachel Liverman. “Glowbar is all about making expert skincare something you can actually stick to. Our 30-minute, no-fluff facials are designed to give real results without hijacking a customer’s schedule or wallet.”

As a third-generation esthetician, Liverman knew exactly what she needed out of a facial, so when she would treat herself to one, the hefty price tag and the lengthy appointments often left her feeling anything but relaxed afterward. Having a good idea that her feelings about the experience were far from unique for other skincare lovers, she decided to develop a brand that kept facials simple, timely, affordable, and most of all, left customers feeling rejuvenated and recharged afterward.

“I was frustrated by facials that didn’t respect my time or money,” said Liverman. “I’d spend $150, only to get upsold mid-treatment and walk out with a $600 routine I didn’t need. It felt like the whole system was built to confuse and upsell, not to help me get results for my skin, and I saw a white space for something smarter.”

The first Glowbar opened in 2019 in New York City before expanding to more locations throughout the city and in other states on the Northeast coast, including New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.

“I feel incredibly passionate about the intersection of health and self-care, especially in a city like New York, where everyone is constantly on the move,” said Liverman. “We’re proud to offer expert facials that make skincare feel like a natural part of your self-care routine, not a luxury or a hassle.”

When customers book their appointment with a licensed esthetician, the session consists of three main steps, including washing your face on your own to make sure your skin is ready for your session, followed by a 30 minute customized facial based on your concerns and what the esthetician determines is the best treatment, and a personalized skincare routine to keep your skin looking its best in between your next appointment.

Glowbar has a range of skincare treatments available, including dermaplaning, extractions, cavitation, high frequency, chemical peels, microcurrent, hydrating masks, and LED light therapy. Clients can book appointments as a member or non-member, although a monthly membership boasts perks such as 1 facial a month, 15% off skincare, and 20% off at your first facial, one free guest pass per membership year, additional facials at member price, and an exclusive member pouch with clinical-grade skincare samples. A premium membership also includes treatments such as dermaplaning, cavitation, microcurrent, LED light therapy, and more.

“We built our membership to be consistent and super easy to fit into real life, whether you’re heading to work, hitting the gym, or squeezing it in between errands,” said Liverman. “Traditional spas can feel overwhelming and expensive; we stripped all that away so you can treat your skin and get on with your day.”

As part of Long Island City’s introduction to the neighborhood, clients can become founding members for $60 for a limited time. After that, memberships are $65 a month, or for non-members, $80 a visit. Most recently, Glowbar also released its first product in June, The Expert Cleanser, a concentrated foaming cleanser made with ingredients including white willow bark, glycolic acid (AHA), and gluconolactone (PHA).

“We’re so excited to be expanding into Queens, and specifically Long Island City,” said Liverman. “It’s a growing neighborhood filled with like-minded businesses and wellness-minded consumers looking for options that are effective, efficient, and easy to build into their everyday lives.”

To learn more about Glowbar, memberships, or booking your next facial, visit their website or check out their Instagram.