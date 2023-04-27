You are reading

Good Samaritan robbed by man he stopped to help in Woodside: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly robbed a man who stopped to help him in Woodside. (Photos courtesy of the NYPD)

April 27, 2023 By Bill Parry

A good Samaritan in Woodside came to the aid of what he thought was a stranded motorist and ended up getting robbed in broad daylight instead, according to authorities.

The 25-year-old man was driving westbound on Northern Boulevard around 12:45 on Tuesday, April 18, when he noticed a man having trouble with his vehicle in front of a 7-Eleven store at 61-19 Northern Blvd., just west of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, and pulled over to help. The suspect proceeded to demand money from the victim and then threatened him with harm, police said.

The victim complied, handing over $200 in cash, according to an NYPD spokesman. The suspect then jumped in the black Hyundai SUV and sped away from the scene toward the BQE.

(Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

The victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and the SUV on Thursday and described the perpetrator as 40 to 45 years old, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

(Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
City reaches deal with lifeguard union for better pay to address workforce shortages at beaches, pools

In an effort to remedy the chronic workforce shortage that caused sporadic closures of city beaches and pools due to the lack of lifeguards, the city has reached a deal with District Council 37 on a new deal.

NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue announced on April 25 that the agreement raises the pay rates for new and second-year seasonal lifeguards to approximately $21.26 per hour. Additionally, all lifeguards working through mid-August are eligible to receive a $1,000 bonus, and Parks will once again offer a mini-pool-specific lifeguard certification for staff who cover mini-pools only, making it more accessible for New Yorkers to secure a job as a lifeguard.

Read More
0
Queens Rising launches second annual celebration of borough’s arts, cultural institutions

Leaders from cultural institutions and organizations across the borough came together at the Queens Museum on April 25 to officially announce the launch of the Queens Rising June 2023 Initiative. The second annual monthlong arts celebration will bring visitors from across the city to local venues and galleries to promote and highlight dozens of performances, exhibitions and cultural events that showcase the borough’s artistic communities.

“There’s no place like Queens when it comes to arts and culture. I’m so glad Queens Rising has returned for the second year in a row so that we can all welcome visitors to our borough by showing them just how rich and varied our cultural experiences are,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. “We hope you come and enjoy the many fun activities we have in store for you — bring your friends and family — and have a vibrant summer in the ‘World’s Borough.’”

Read More
0
City Hall changes: Adams taps ex-Staten Island boro prez Oddo as buildings commish, Park as social services boss

Mayor Eric Adams officially named Republican former Staten Island Borough President Jimmy Oddo on Thursday as the city’s new buildings commissioner, while also removing the word “acting” from the title of new Social Services Commissioner Molly Wasow Park.

“Our administration has always been laser-focused on finding the right people for the right jobs at the right time, and Jimmy Oddo and Molly Wasow Park are exactly those people,” Adams said in a statement.

Read More
0
Celebrate Queens neighborhoods during annual Jane’s Walk event

From May 5 to May 7, the Municipal Art Society of New York is hosting Jane’s Walk, an annual community walk, all over New York City to celebrate its neighborhoods and culture. Twelve out of 161 walks will take place in Queens neighborhoods, including Astoria, Forest Hills, Flushing, Ridgewood and the Rockaways.

Jane’s Walk is an international festival celebrating urban life and culture. This year marks the festival’s 13th year in New York City, with the New York chapter being the largest in the world. The Municipal Art Society of New York presents the annual Jane’s Walk in honor of Jane Jacobs, an urban activist.

Read More
0
New York Foundation for the Arts announces recipients of the 2023 Queens Arts Fund

The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA), in partnership with the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), announced 142 recipients of the 2023 Queens Arts Fund (QAF) on Thursday, April 20.  

The annual city-funded program, administered by NYFA for Fiscal Year 2023, offers project grants to Queens-based artists, artist collectives and small nonprofit organizations of all artistic disciplines to support the local production of artwork and cultural programs that highlight, engage and bolster the borough of Queens. 

Read More
0
Load More Articles