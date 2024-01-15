Graffiti vandal sought for tagging 112th Precinct stationhouse in Forest Hills last week: NYPD

Jan. 15, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills are looking for a disheveled vandal who allegedly had the audacity to tag the stationhouse on Austin Street with graffiti last week.

The suspect allegedly approached the front wall of the 112th Precinct at around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11 and sprayed “Benz” on the wall before running off in an unknown direction, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Saturday that shows him walking on Austin Street near 68th Avenue. He is described as a Hispanic with a thin build and long dark hair with a mustache. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and black shoes.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.