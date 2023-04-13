You are reading

Group of suspects wanted for mugging two men within 30 minutes in Corona last month: NYPD

(Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

Police have released video of a group of suspects wanted for carrying out two muggings in the space of half an hour in Corona last month. The intersection of Junction Boulevard and Alstyne Avenue, where the first incident is alleged to have taken place, is pictured on the right (Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

April 13, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of a group of suspects wanted for carrying out two muggings within 30 minutes in Corona last month.

Police say the three suspects, including one getaway driver, first targeted a 66-year-old man who was walking in front of a house located at the intersection of Junction Boulevard and Alstyne Avenue on March 16 at around 4:30 a.m., according to police.

One of the alleged assailants, working in tandem with the second suspect, placed the victim in a headlock before stealing his wallet and $100 cash, police said. They both then fled into a late model Toyota sedan being driven by the third suspect.

The Toyota was last seen traveling westbound on 45th Avenue, according to authorities.

The victim was not injured and refused medical attention, cops said.

About 30 minutes later, the three suspects struck again, this time targeting a 55-year-old man who was walking at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 108th Street, which is around half a mile away from where the first incident took place.

Police said that two of the suspects walked up to the victim and the first assailant punched him in the head. The second alleged mugger then placed the victim in a chokehold before they snatched the victim’s wallet and $600 cash.

They then fled into the Toyota which was being occupied by the getaway driver. The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound toward Roosevelt Avenue.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

(Photos: Google Maps)

The intersection of 43rd Avenue and 108th Street, where the second incident is alleged to have taken place (Photos: Google Maps)

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
A love letter from sons to fathers: Queens author pens award-winning children’s book

Kids are like little sponges. They learn and grow by observing their parents and absorbing everything they hear and see around them.  

An artistic child learns about the wonders of nature and growing things, while observing his father, who works as a landscaper. That curious youngster would become an award-winning author and artist, best known for his beautifully illustrated, Latino-themed, children’s picture books.

Read More
0
Forest Hills Stadium announces summer concert series celebrating its centennial season

Forest Hills Stadium will mark its 100th anniversary with a concert series featuring headlining acts from Dave Matthews Band, Duran Duran, The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, The Smile, Fallout Boy and even 89-year-old Willie Nelson.

More than 30 music and comedy performances will be part of the 2023 season which will also include the inaugural Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival and the return of LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Festival, celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

Read More
0
Queens lawmaker to host event in Forest Hills to help residents apply for or renew a passport

Following her last two successful passport events in Jackson Heights and Flushing, Congresswoman Grace Meng will host a third local event in Forest Hills on Sunday, April 23, to help constituents apply for or renew a passport. 

The passport event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United States Post Office facility, located at 106-28 Queens Blvd. Those attending the event must reside in Meng’s congressional district.

Read More
0
Douglaston protesters blast Santos for continued AR-15 support in wake of mass shootings

Several local organizations came together for a rally on Wednesday, April 12, outside Congressman George Santos’ Douglaston office to protest against his sponsorship of a proposed bill to declare the AR-15 the national gun of the United States.

Among those represented at the rally were Robert Zimmerman, Santos’ Democratic opponent in the 2022 general election; Lynda Beigel-Schulman, the mother of Scott Beigel, one of the victims of the 2018 Parkland shooting; and members of MoveOn, Indivisible, Bend the Arc and Moms Demand Action.

Read More
0
Community Board 7 approves three street co-naming signs in Whitestone, Flushing

Community Board 7 voted in favor of approving requests for three street co-naming signs in the communities of Whitestone and Flushing during its virtual general board meeting held on Monday, April 10. 

The board approved the street co-naming signs for Police Officer Thomas Brophy Way at 14th Avenue and 149th Street in Whitestone; Piazza Sacco at the west side corner of 149th Street and 12th Road in Whitestone; and Old Towne Burial Ground Lane at the northeast corner of 164th Street and 46th Avenue in Flushing. 

Read More
0
Load More Articles