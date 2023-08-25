You are reading

Gunman remains at large after shooting man in the back in Astoria: NYPD

Police are looking for the gunman who shot a 21-year-old man in the back in Astoria on Thursday, Aug. 24. (File photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Aug. 25, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

Police are looking for the gunman who shot a 21-year-old man in the back in Astoria on Thursday night.

The victim was walking near 19-11 22nd Road — within the confines of the 114th Precinct — at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 24, when he heard a gunshot and felt pain before realizing he was shot twice in the lower back, according to a police spokesperson.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

A police spokesperson said there is no description of the suspect at this time. Additionally, it is unclear if the victim was the intended target of the shooting, the spokesperson said.

The investigation is ongoing.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Load More Articles