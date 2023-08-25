Gunman remains at large after shooting man in the back in Astoria: NYPD

Aug. 25, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

Police are looking for the gunman who shot a 21-year-old man in the back in Astoria on Thursday night.

The victim was walking near 19-11 22nd Road — within the confines of the 114th Precinct — at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 24, when he heard a gunshot and felt pain before realizing he was shot twice in the lower back, according to a police spokesperson.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

A police spokesperson said there is no description of the suspect at this time. Additionally, it is unclear if the victim was the intended target of the shooting, the spokesperson said.

The investigation is ongoing.