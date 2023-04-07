You are reading

Gunman sought in attempted robbery at a Dutch Kills gas station last month: NYPD

(Photo courtesy of NYPD)

April 7, 2023, By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are searching for a gunman who allegedly tried to rob a Dutch Kills gas station last month.

The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, March 23, when the suspect entered the Quality Fuel and Go mini-mart, located at 37-45 21st St., just after 10 p.m.

The unidentified man approached an employee and pulled out a handgun while demanding cash and property, police said. The worker refused to comply and the suspected gunman fled the scene in a red sedan that was last seen heading eastbound on 38th Avenue. There were no injuries reported.

(Photo courtesy of NYPD)

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect on Friday that shows him inside the mini-mart and described him as an adult man with a large build. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

