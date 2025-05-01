Gunman sought after man shot in the back outside Steinway Street gas station in Astoria : NYPD

May 1, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are looking for a gunman who opened fire on Steinway Street, striking a 25-year-old man in the back, during the early morning hours of Saturday, April 26.

The shooting went down at the gas station on the northeast corner of Astoria Boulevard and Steinway along the Grand Central Parkway just before 4 a.m. The suspect discharged his firearm and fled on foot to 41st Street and 23rd Avenue, where he jumped into a black BMW one block away, police said.

The vehicle sped off in an unknown direction. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Detectives from the 114th Precinct, just blocks away from the crime scene, have not determined a motive behind the shooting, an NYPD spokesman said on Thursday, adding that there have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and his getaway car on Thursday and described him as having a dark complexion, 5’8” tall, and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, light blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through April 27, the 114th Precinct reported seven shooting incidents so far in 2025, five more than the two reported at the same point last year, an increase of 250%, according to the most recent CompStat report. The precinct reported seven shooting victims so far this year, four more than the three reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 133.3%, according to CompStat.