New Halal-style Mexican restaurant to celebrate grand opening on Ditmars

Mojib Mihrabi stands outside Moho Mexican Grill on Ditmars Boulevard. Photo: Shane O'Brien

Nov. 8, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

A new restaurant offering a Halal-inspired take on Mexican staples is set to celebrate its grand opening on Ditmars Boulevard Friday evening.

Moho Mexican Grill will offer one free birria taco and one free burrito bowl to anyone who visits its location at 35-06 Ditmars Blvd. between 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.

The restaurant, opened by brothers Mojib and Mohib Mihrabi, is the second Moho location to open in Queens after the Mihrabi brothers opened an original Moho location on Bayside’s Bell Boulevard in 2020.

Mojib Mihrabi, who has a background in finance, said he loved eating Mexican food growing up but could never eat any of the meat dishes on offer because of a lack of Muslim-friendly Halal options.

Spotting a gap in the market, Mojib and his brother launched Moho in 2020, offering a wide variety of Mexican staples, including burritos, nachos, quesadillas, tacos, bowls and chips, all served with Halal meat or vegan-friendly alternatives.

“Mexican restaurants have something for everybody,” Mojib said. “We made this Halal so we can also cater to the Muslim community. We have a lot of Halal food in New York, but it’s mainly Shawarma,” he added, stating that Moho was the first restaurant in New York City to offer Halal-style birria tacos.

Photo via @mohomexicangrill on Instagram

The Moho concept immediately proved popular in Bayside, with lines a block long forming shortly after the restaurant opened its doors. Moho’s Halal birria tacos proved especially popular, prompting the Mihrabi brothers to launch a food truck entirely focused on birria tacos.

The two brothers hatched the idea of opening an Astoria location while operating that food truck on Ditmars Boulevard a number of years ago.

“We got a lot of love from the community. A lot of people stopped by and they liked our food,” Mojib said.

He said Astoria represented an ideal market for the restaurant, stating that the “vibrant” neighborhood was bustling with young professionals searching for fast-casual dining experiences.

“Astoria is very alive,” Mojib said. “A lot of people here are young. They work in the city, so our food fits perfectly here. It’s fast casual. You come in here for five minutes, you get your food, and you’re out of here. So it’s very good for people that are on the run, that want a quick bite while coming home from a busy day from work.”

Photo via @mohomexicangrill on Instagram

Friday’s grand opening can’t come soon enough for the Mihrabi brothers, who signed a lease at the Ditmars Boulevard location in July 2023. The space, which is located at the site of the former laundromat Ferrari Cleaners, required extensive renovations and modifications, as well as a number of city licenses and permits.

Mojib said there were several occasions when he worried the Astoria location would never open as the store was met with delay after delay. Still, he credited his landlord for being flexible as the renovation unfolded.

He is expecting long lines for Friday’s grand opening and said he may even hold a second grand opening on Saturday, depending on how the initial celebrations transpire on Friday.

However, he is certain that the store will open its doors for regular business by Monday at the latest, employing a staff of around 15 people and seating around 20 customers at a time.

Mojib expects delivery to form a major part of Moho’s business and does not see himself as competing with other Mexican restaurants in the area; instead, he chooses to focus on his own business.

“We’re in Queens, we’re in New York City,” Mojib said. “There is so much business over here that you never have time to focus on somebody else. What you need to do is you focus on your own brand, the quality of food, the quality of service, and make people’s life easy. Once you meet those elements, people will come to you regardless.”

The Mihrabi brothers have also opened Hitit, a new Halal-style smash burger concept, on Bayside’s Bell Boulevard in recent months.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

