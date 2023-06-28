Happening today: Community forum on future of Ravenswood Generating Station in LIC

June 28, 2023 By Bill Parry

Western Queens residents can have their say on the future of “Big Allis” during a community forum at the Queensbridge Houses Wednesday afternoon.

Rise Light & Power and Attentive Energy One are hosting the June 28 town hall to discuss what lies ahead for the massive Ravenswood Generating Station, which provides electricity for 1 in 5 homes in New York City.

As Ravenswood plans to complete a transition to using fully renewable energy while creating and maintaining jobs, community leaders and local NYCHA residents — who have long lived in the shadows of the largest fossil fuel plant in the city — can share their thoughts and opinions on the future of Ravenswood and their community, while learning about near-term steps in the transition with the Attentive Energy One offshore wind proposed project.

“The vision for Renewable Ravenswood was born out of community input and this forum will allow us to continue to engage the community as we refine our plans and move forward,” Rise Light & Power CEO Clint Plummer said. “Transforming Ravenswood is a partnership with the community and we are very excited about the progress we are making together.”

The community forum will be held at the Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement in Queensbridge, located at 10-25 41st St. in Long Island City. The town hall begins at 5 p.m.