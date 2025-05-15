You are reading

Recent News
Mayor Adams marks one year of ‘Padlock to Protect’ with pizza and progress in Queens

Mayor Eric Adams marked the one-year anniversary of the launch of the city’s “Operation Padlock to Protect” initiative at a pizzeria on the Rego Park and Middle Village border on Wednesday and touted the significant progress in shutting down more than 1,400 illegal smoke shops across the five boroughs and seizing more than $95 million in illegal product since last May.

“The city was fed up. We heard it at every town hall. This time last year, there were thousands of illegal smoke shops plaguing our city with unlicensed cannabis endangering our children,” Adams said. “One year later, we are proud to announce that we have turned the tide. Thanks to the tireless efforts by our city’s law enforcement officers, we’ve padlocked thousands of illegal shops and created safer streets for children and families. But we’re not stopping there.”

Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old on scooter in Elmhurst: NYPD

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 14-year-old boy and allegedly sped away from the scene earlier this month.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, as the youngster was riding a scooter on the sidewalk on 94th Street approaching the intersection of 50th Avenue when the motorist allegedly hit the kid and kept driving, police said Tuesday.

