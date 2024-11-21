Hit-and-run driver identified in the killing of an Astoria cyclist last month: NYPD

Nov. 21, 2024 By Bill Parry

The NYPD has identified a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a cyclist during a police chase through the streets of Astoria last month.

Bekim Fiseku, 58, was allegedly behind the wheel of a black Dodge Ram 1500pick-up truck that was speeding towards the intersection of 34-th Avenue and 37th Street when he allegedly slammed into 36-year-old Amanda Servedio, who was cycling to her home just blocks away on 31st Avenue near 37th Street.

An NYPD spokeswoman was not able to provide an address for Fiseku, who was suspected in a burglary in progress at a construction site in the vicinity of Crescent Street and 39th Avenue in Dutch Kills on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 22 when police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria saw his truck parked on a sidewalk with Fiseku and two other burglary suspects sitting in the cab.

The Dodge Ram had an obstructed rear license plate, rendering it unreadable. Police attempted to conduct a car stop just before 11 p.m. when Fiseku refused to stop and struck two police vehicles while attempting to evade the cops.

He was traveling earthbound on 34th Avenue at a high rate of speed with police in pursuit when he slammed into Servedio, who was ejected from her bike, striking a parked and unoccupied BMW 328i at the corner of 34th Avenue and 37th Street. Officers rendered aid to the injured cyclist as Fiseku sped away from the crime scene. He ditched the truck at Newtown Road and 47th Street.

EMS rushed Servedio to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short while later. Two officers were transported to an area hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

There have been no arrests, and the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad and Force Identification Division are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.