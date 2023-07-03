Homeless man arrested for groping woman in broad daylight on Astoria street: NYPD

July 3, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have arrested a homeless man for allegedly groping a woman while she was walking in Astoria near the Mount Sinai Queens Hospital on Saturday afternoon, July 1.

Kevin Campos, 28, was nabbed by police on July 2 and charged with sexual abuse and forcible touching after he allegedly reached up the victim’s shorts and touched her private area while she was in the vicinity of 27th Street and 30th Avenue, according to police.

Campos then pushed the victim against a fence but when the woman fought back he fled the scene southbound on 27th Street toward 30th Avenue, cops said. The incident took place around two blocks from Athens Square Park.

The victim was not physically injured during the incident, police said.

Campos was nabbed on July 2 after cops had released surveillance footage of him leaving the scene. It is understood that local residents spotted Campos near Astoria Park and called 911.

In the surveillance footage, Campos could be seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, black baseball hat, gray shorts, black sneakers, and a red backpack. Cops described him as being around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds.

PCampos was also charged with assault, according to authorities.