Police investigate death of homeless man found in Noonan Playground in Sunnyside

A homeless man was found dead in Noonan Park this morning. Photo credit: Peter Mauro

Oct. 4, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

A homeless man was found dead early Friday morning at L/CPL Thomas P. Noonan Jr. Playground in Sunnyside, prompting an ongoing investigation.

The man, known within the local community, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in the park located at 42nd Street and Greenpoint Avenue.

EMS teams responded to the scene and pronounced the individual dead. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD. Authorities have said the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Council Member Julie Won stated that officers from the 108th Precinct do not suspect foul play, noting that the man had struggled with substance abuse. Police currently believe the death was due to natural causes.

“Investigations are ongoing into a homeless individual who was found dead at Noonan Playground this morning,” Won said in a statement. “This person was known in the local community and has struggled with substance abuse. Detectives at the local precinct believe there was no criminality involved and that their death was due to natural causes. My office will continue to follow up and provide updates.”

