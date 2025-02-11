You are reading

Homicide detectives release photos of suspect in East Elmhurst shooting that killed Forest Hills man: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly murdering a Forest Hills man in front of a Humphrey Street home in East Elmhurst in September. NYPD

Feb. 11, 2025 By Bill Parry

Homicide detectives from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights have released two photos of the suspect who allegedly gunned down a Forest Hills man in East Elmhurst during the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Police responded to a 911 call of a man shot in front of 25-16 Humphrey St. just after 4:30 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find a 43-year-old man lying on the grass with two gunshots to his head.

The victim was found lying on the grass in front of 25-16 Humphrey Street. Via Google Maps

EMS arrived at the location and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a short while later, police said.

The victim was later identified as Carlos Solano, who lived on 62nd Drive, two blocks west of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, three miles from the crime scene.

Neighbors heard shouting before the gunfire erupted, and the alleged killer was last seen running past the Helen Marshall Playground along 100th Street. The suspect remains at large five months later. The motive behind the fatal shooting has not been determined, according to an NYPD spokeswoman on Tuesday morning.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the photos that were released.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Feb. 9, the 115th Precinct has reported two murders so far in 2025, after none were reported at the same point last year, according to the latest CompStat report.

