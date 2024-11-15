Honey House in Astoria to host ‘Winter Buzzaar’ holiday market with local vendors and festive activities

Nov. 15, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

The Honey House at Astor Apiaries is set to host a “Winter Buzzaar” holiday market next month, featuring a hot chocolate station, a Santa Claus, a Christmas-ornament-making station, and more.

The Honey House, located at 33-22 23rd Ave., will host the winter market from 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8. This will offer Astoria residents an opportunity to stock up on gifts and get in the holiday spirit.

Around six up-and-coming local vendors will operate stalls at the bazaar on Saturday, selling a range of holiday-inspired goods such as candles, skin care products and arts and crafts, while the Honey House will also be running a hot chocolate station for the event.

On Sunday, the Honey House will run several in-house stalls, including a beeswax ornament-making station. Attendees will be able to craft their own Christmas decorations out of molds provided by the Honey House.

The Honey House will once again operate a hot chocolate station on Sunday, while Santa Claus will also be making an appearance for the younger members of the community.

The store, operated by Nick Hoefly and his wife Ashley, hosted its first-ever seasonal pop-up market last month with its “Fall Buzzaar,” bringing a taste of Upstate New York to Astoria for the fall season.

Hoefly said the inaugural fall pop-up exceeded his expectations, stating that participating vendors were “over the moon” with the exposure they received.

“It was surprising how well it went,” Hoefly said. We purchased around 300 apple cider donuts from Jericho cider mill and we were sold out by about two o’clock on the second day.”

Hoefly said he is “very excited” to be hosting a follow-up pop-up event and that it has also provided excellent exposure for the Honey House.

Hoefly charges vendors a nominal table fee to ensure they are committed to attending the event, but he said he is primarily interested in providing up-and-coming vendors with exposure to potential customers. He pointed out that he took part in numerous pop-up markets before opening a brick-and-mortar store at the end of last year.

“The goal is not to make money off the vendors,” Hoefly said. “It’s to get them some face-to-face time with, hopefully, new customers and to bring some business in for everybody.”

Hoefly said the inaugural pop-up market also proved an enormous success for the Honey House, introducing the store to new customers who may not have heard of it before.

“We’ve had people who came in specifically for the bazaar and who have come back since then,” Hoefly said. “We haven’t had a huge budget to spend on advertising… so being able to have these events and have some good foot traffic has been really good.”