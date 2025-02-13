Housing lottery opens for 126 units at Queens Plaza highrise, with rents starting at $3,416

Feb. 13, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 126 units in a 26-story building at 25-01 Queens Plaza N. in Long Island City.

The building features 417 residences, 291 of which are market rate. The other 126 units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income and have an asset limit of $201,890.

Three of the units set aside are studios, with up to two residents allowed in each residence. The monthly rent for these units is $3,416. Each household must combine to earn $117,120-$161,590 annually.

One-bedroom units account for 107 of the units at 130% of the area median income, with a monthly rent of $3,653. Each household, which can be as many as three people, is required to earn $125,246-$181,740 a year collectively.

The last 16 units are two-bedroom units, and rent is $4,366 a month. As many as five people can live in each unit as long as they combine for an annual income of $149,692-$218,010.

Amenities within each unit include washers, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioning, high-speed internet, online options for paying rent, leasing, and making maintenance requests, intercommunication devices, energy-efficient appliances, and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops, and finishes.

Other amenities available throughout the building to residents include bike storage lockers, a gymnasium, a pool, a recreation room, a party room, a media room, a business center, a recycling center, green space, an outdoor rooftop terrace, storage, an elevator, a recycling center, an on-site resident manager, concierge and an accessible entrance.

The building is smoke-free and pet-friendly, with a dog park located nearby and a dog washing station available in the building. There are breed restrictions for pets. Two pets are allowed per unit.

Additional fees apply for the amenities. An optional amenity package is available for $95 per person and $25 per additional person in a household. Tenants are responsible for electricity, including heat. However, hot water and a gas stove are included in the rent.

Handel Architects designed the residential building at 25-01 Queens Plaza N. Grubb Properties developed the building.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 25-01 Queens Plaza N. must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by April 11. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 25-01 Queens Plaza North Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.