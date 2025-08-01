Housing lottery underway for 15 units in Woodside residential building, rent starts at $880

Aug.1, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched an affordable housing lottery for 15 units in the 9-story residential building at 43-25 52nd St. in Woodside.

The building houses 27 total residences, with 12 being at market rate. Of the 15 units set aside, six are intended for those earning 40% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $64,800, another six are for people who earn 60% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $97,200 and three for those earning 90% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $145,800.

Two of the units at 40% of the area median income are studios. These units are intended for no more than two people and have a monthly rent of $880. The annual household income must total $35,040-$51,840.

The other four residences at 40% of the area median income are one-bedroom units. The rent for these units is $933 a month. Up to three people are allowed to live in these units, as long as they combine to earn $37,612-$58,320 in income annually.

There is one studio available at 60% of the area median income. Its monthly rent is $1,374. With a maximum household size of two people, the required annual income for those living there must range from $51,978-$77,760.

Two-bedroom units account for the other five residences at 60% of the area median income. Rent for these units is $1,739 a month. As many as five people can reside in these units, as long as they combine to earn $67,166-$105,000 a year.

All three residences set aside at 90% of the area median income are two-bedroom units. The monthly rent for these units is $2,692. The households of up to five people must have a combined annual income that totals $99,840-$157,500.

Amenities available within each unit at 43-25 52nd St. include washers, dryers, air-conditioning, charging outlets with USB ports, smart controls for heating and cooling, high-speed internet, intercommunication devices, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. While tenants are responsible for electricity, including the stove and heat, hot water is included with the rent.

The property also features bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, a gymnasium, an outdoor terrace, an elevator, a virtual doorman, security cameras and an accessible entrance. The building is smoke-free and pet-friendly, with each household allowed to have one pet under 25 pounds with a one-time, refundable pet deposit that can be paid in increments.

Construction of the building, which is 90 feet tall and covers 22,945 square feet, was completed last March. The property also has nine enclosed parking spaces and a rear yard stretching 36 feet in length.

There is convenient access to mass transportation from the property. Just a short walk away is the 52nd Street subway station, which services the 7 train. Other train stations nearby include the 46th Street-Bliss Street subway station, which also services the 7 train, and the Woodside Long Island Rail Road station. Additionally, there are bus stops in the area for the Q18, Q32, Q60, Q104 and B24 lines.

Some of the notable features within close proximity to the property include Sunnyside Gardens Park, the Lawrence Virgilio Playground, the Big Bush Playground, P.S. 11 Queens The Kathryn M. Phelan School and P.S. 150Q.

Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects designed this building. Xiaoke Tang of Yi Lu Fa Corporation was the developer.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 43-25 52nd St. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Aug. 18. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 43-25 52nd Street Apartments, c/o Reside Affordable, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.