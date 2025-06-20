You are reading

Housing lottery opens for five 1BR units near Hallets Point in Astoria with $2,075 rent

26-18 4th St. in Astoria. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

June 20, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched a housing lottery for five units in an 8-story residential building at 26-18 4th St. in Astoria.

The building has 22 units, five of which are set aside for those earning 80% of the area median income and have an asset limit of $129,600.

A standard living room in a unit. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

All five units are one-bedroom and have a monthly rent of $2,075. Up to three people can reside in each unit. The required combined annual household income is $77,932-$116,640.

A standard bedroom. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

Amenities available within each unit include washers, dryers, dishwashers, air-conditioning, smart controls for heating and cooling, patios or balconies, intercommunication devices, cable or satellite TV, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, energy-efficient appliances and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including electric stove, heat and hot water.

A standard kitchen. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

Additional amenities on the property include covered parking, security cameras, an elevator, bike storage lockers, a rooftop terrace and a pedestrian-friendly walk score, with nearby access to paths for jogging, walking or biking. The building is smoke-free and pet-friendly.

The rooftop terrace. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

The top of the parking structure. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

There is convenient access to mass transportation through the nearby ferry, which can take people to Lower Manhattan or Far Rockaway. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q18, Q19, Q102 and Q103 lines. Other notable spots within close proximity to 26-18 4th St. include Astoria Park, which features New York City’s oldest and largest public pool, the Hallets Point Playground, Whitey Ford Field and the Astoria Blue Feather Early Learning Center.

Gerald Caliendo is the designer of this residential building. Yael Mead Corp. developed the building.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 26-18 4th St. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by July 3. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 26-18 4th Street Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Hate Crimes Task Force investigating bomb threats against Mamdani: NYPD

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force launched a probe into multiple death threats made against Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani after his district office at 24-08 32nd St. in Astoria received four expletive-filled phone voicemails, on various dates, making threatening anti-Muslim statements by an unknown individual, including a threat to blow up his car.

The calls were made from an untraceable number and labeled the mayoral candidate a “terrorist who is not welcome in New York or America” in a message phoned in on Wednesday morning.

Read More
0
Seven teens indicted for attempted murder in brutal Kissena Park gang attack on two girls: DA

A Queens grand jury indicted seven teenagers for attempted murder, gang assault, robbery, and other crimes for an attack on two girls inside Kissena Park in Flushing in early May.

The defendants, who are all 17 years old, were variously arraigned in Queens Supreme Court between June 4 and Wednesday in two separate 25-count indictments with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree. If convicted, they face up to 25 years in prison.

Read More
0
Load More Articles