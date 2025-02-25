Housing lottery for 16 units in Astoria building near Socrates Sculpture Park, rent starts at $3,069

Feb. 25, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 16 units in an 8-story residential building at 31-61 Vernon Blvd. near Socrates Sculpture Park in Astoria.

The building has 51 residential units, 35 of which are market rate. The other 16 units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income and have an asset limit of $201,890.

Studios account for two of the units set aside. They have a monthly rent of $3,069 and are each intended for up to two residents. Those living in each unit must combine for an annual income of $105,223-$161,590.

The other 14 units are one-bedroom, with a rent of $3,253 a month. Households of up to three people can live in these units as long as they combine to earn $111,532-$181,740 annually.

Amenities available within each unit include a dishwasher, high-speed internet, hardwood floors, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices, online options for leasing, paying rent or making maintenance requests, air-conditioning, energy-efficient appliances and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes.

Additional amenities in the building available to residents include bike storage lockers, a gymnasium, a yoga/dance studio, a recreation room, a community center, a business center, a children’s playroom, common area WiFi, a shared laundry room, a lounge, security cameras, an elevator, an accessible entrance, outdoor areas, a rooftop terrace, a green space and access to a jogging/walking/bike path. Multiple schools are situated close to 31-61 Vernon Blvd.

The building is smoke-free and pet-friendly. Each residence is allowed one pet weighing no more than 30 pounds. Breed restrictions apply. A dog park is within close proximity to the building, which also has a dog washing station.

Among the amenities for which additional fees will be applied are the gym, the yoga/dance studio, the lounge, the community center, the outdoor areas, the recreation room, the business center, the children’s playroom and the rooftop terrace. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including electric stove, hot water and heat.

S. Wieder Architect designed the building at 31-61 Vernon Blvd. Meshulem Z. Twersky, under the 31-61 Vernon Boulevard LLC, developed the building.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 31-61 Vernon Blvd. must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by March 4. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 31-61 Vernon Blvd Apartments, c/o iAfford, 365 Flushing Ave., Suite 503, Brooklyn, NY 11205.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.