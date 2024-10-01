Housing lottery launches for 11 units in 5-story residential building in Astoria, rent starts at $2,600

Oct. 1, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 11 units at a 5-story residential building at 14-27 28th Ave. in Astoria.

The building has 36 residences, 25 of which are market rate. The other 11 units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income.

Eight of these units are one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $2,600. They are meant for households of up to three people, who must combine for an annual income ranging from $89,143-$181,740.

The other three two-bedroom units have a monthly rent of $3,100. As many as five people can reside in each of these units so long as they combine to earn $106,286-$218,010 annually.

Amenities for residents include high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, energy-efficient appliances, air-conditioning, dishwashers, charging outlets with USB ports, hardwood floors, patios or balconies, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices and smart controls for heating and cooling in each unit.

Other amenities available in the building include bike storage lockers, a green space, a gymnasium, an outdoor terrace at the rooftop, a shared laundry room, a garage with assigned parking spaces and electric vehicle charging stations, high-speed internet, a virtual doorman, an elevator, an accessible entrance and security cameras. The building is smoke-free. A bus stop is located within close proximity, providing residents of the building with convenient access to public transportation. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including electric stove and heat.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 14-27 28th Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Oct. 18. Qualified applicants will also be required to meet additional selection criteria.

The building was designed by C3D Architecture. Development was done by Refik Radoncic of Astrosquare LLC.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 14-27 28th Avenue Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.