You are reading

Housing lottery launches for 11 units in 5-story residential building in Astoria, rent starts at $2,600

14-27 28th Ave. in Astoria. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

Oct. 1, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 11 units at a 5-story residential building at 14-27 28th Ave. in Astoria.

The building has 36 residences, 25 of which are market rate. The other 11 units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income.

Eight of these units are one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $2,600. They are meant for households of up to three people, who must combine for an annual income ranging from $89,143-$181,740.

The other three two-bedroom units have a monthly rent of $3,100. As many as five people can reside in each of these units so long as they combine to earn $106,286-$218,010 annually.

Amenities for residents include high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, energy-efficient appliances, air-conditioning, dishwashers, charging outlets with USB ports, hardwood floors, patios or balconies, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices and smart controls for heating and cooling in each unit.

Other amenities available in the building include bike storage lockers, a green space, a gymnasium, an outdoor terrace at the rooftop, a shared laundry room, a garage with assigned parking spaces and electric vehicle charging stations, high-speed internet, a virtual doorman, an elevator, an accessible entrance and security cameras. The building is smoke-free. A bus stop is located within close proximity, providing residents of the building with convenient access to public transportation. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including electric stove and heat.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 14-27 28th Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Oct. 18. Qualified applicants will also be required to meet additional selection criteria.

The building was designed by C3D Architecture. Development was done by Refik Radoncic of Astrosquare LLC.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 14-27 28th Avenue Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Brooklyn man arrested by Queens SVU for groping a 12-year-old girl in Maspeth: NYPD

A Brooklyn man was arrested last week by a detective from the Queens Special Victims Squad who joined in a forcible touching investigation out of the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood.

Kadeem Laguerre, 27, of East 15th Street in Bensonhurst, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and charged with first-degree sexual abuse for spitting on a 12-year-old girl who was walking near the intersection of 71st Street and 54th Avenue in Maspeth just after 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

Read More
0
Op-Ed: The bottom line is vaccines save lives

Oct. 1, 2024 By Dr. Maja Castillo, Healthfirst Pediatric Medical Director

As a pediatrician, I have given thousands of shots to children over the years. While definitely one of the least ‘fun’ parts of my job, I know that it is one of the most important. Most of these children received their shots on schedule during their well visits, and I saw them come back year after year.  It was always a joy to watch newborns grow into healthy kids who brought me drawings and cards. 

Read More
0
Squatter pleads guilty to occupying vacant Jamaica home, providing forged documents to authorities: DA

A Brooklyn squatter admitted he illegally occupied a Jamaica home and provided forged documents to authorities to stake his claim to the property as a legal tenant.

Lance White-Hunt, 24, of 18th Street in South Slope, pleaded guilty to identity theft in the first degree, offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, and tampering with physical evidence, Queens District Attorney Melinda Kats announced on Friday.

Read More
0
Rain or shine: Hundreds join Jamaica Q 5K Walk/Run to celebrate community spirit

Oct. 1, 2024 By Athena Dawson

Hundreds of New Yorkers laced up their sneakers and hit the pavement for the third annual Jamaica Q 5k Walk/ Run on Saturday, Sept. 28.  Despite rainy weather, locals of all ages and backgrounds gathered at the York College Performing Arts Center for the early morning race. The USTAF-certified 5k was hosted by the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation (GJDC) and sponsored by the YMCA of Greater New York Jamaica, Resorts World Casino, Ponce Bank and other local stakeholders. 

Read More
0
Load More Articles