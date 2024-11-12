Housing lottery launches for 112 units at Vordonia Towers in Astoria, rent starts at $1,190

Nov. 12, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 112 units at Vordonia Towers, a residential building in Astoria.

Located at 34-46 Vernon Blvd., this 17-story building features a total of 404 residences, with 292 offered at market rates. Of the remaining 112 units, 22 are designated for individuals earning 60% of the area median income, with an asset cap of $93,180, while 90 are reserved for those earning up to 130% of the area median income, with an asset limit of $201,890.

For the 22 units available to those earning 60% of the area median income, the breakdown is as follows:

Studios: Three studio units are available for up to two residents, with a monthly rent of $1,190. Eligible households must have a combined annual income between $40,800 and $74,580.

One-bedrooms: Sixteen one-bedroom units are available for up to three residents, with a monthly rent of $1,271. Household income must range from $43,578 to $83,880.

Two-bedrooms: Three two-bedroom units, available for households of up to five, have a monthly rent of $1,518. Eligible households must have an income between $52,046 and $100,620.

A standard bedroom at Vordonia Towers. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

For the 90 units set aside at 130% of the area median income, here is the breakdown:

Studios: Nineteen studio units are available for up to two residents, with a monthly rent of $2,523. Eligible households must have a combined annual income between $86,503 and $161,590.

One-bedrooms: Fifty-six one-bedroom units are offered for households of up to three, with a monthly rent of $2,700. Combined annual income must range from $92,572 to $181,740.

Two-bedrooms: The remaining fifteen units are two-bedrooms, available for up to five residents, with a monthly rent of $3,235. Households must have a combined annual income between $110,915 and $218,010.

Amenities that residents will have in each unit include high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, dishwashers, washers and dryers, a patio or balcony, an intercommunication device, hardwood floors and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including electric stove, heat and hot water.

Other amenities throughout the building available for residents include garages, a shared laundry room, a gymnasium, a pool, a recreation room, an elevator, common area Wi-Fi, shuttle bus service, security cameras, a security guard, and a concierge. Community events and classes are also frequently held at the Vordonia Towers. Additional fees will apply for the fitness center, pool, and parking garages.

Panagis Georgopolous designed Vordonia Towers. It was developed by Davidson Equities.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Vordonia Towers must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 9. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to The Vordonia, c/o Alma Realty Corp., 2117 Broadway, PO Box 6245, Astoria, NY 11106.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.