Housing lottery launches for 173 affordable units at Hunters Point’s newest high-rise, rent starts at $2,490

Oct. 31, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 173 units at the two-tower complex at 2-20 Malt Dr. in Hunters Point.

This 34-story high-rise yields 575 residences, 402 of which are market-rate. The other 173 units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income.

Studios account for 61 of these units, with a monthly rent of $2,490. As many as two people can reside in each of these units as long as they combine to earn $85,372-$161,590 annually.

Another 64 units are one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $2,890. These units can accommodate households of up to three people. The required combined annual income for residents of these units is $99,086-$181,740.

The last 48 units are two-bedroom, costing $3,590 a month in rent. Up to five people can reside there. They must combine for an annual income ranging from $123,086-$218,010.

Amenities for residents of this complex include washers, dryers and dishwashers in the units, a gymnasium, an outdoor pool, a children’s playroom, a recreation room, a landscaped roof deck with barbeque grills, a shared laundry room, an on-site resident manager, a 24-hour attended lobby, a package room, a clubroom, a lounge, a co-working room, conference rooms, a landscaped courtyard, an elevator, bike storage lockers and a parking garage.

The complex is smoke-free and pet-friendly. Dog grooming services are also available for residents’ furry little friends. Additionally, residents will have online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove.

The structure was designed by SLCE Architects. TF Cornerstone developed 2-20 Malt Dr.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 2-20 Malt Dr. must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Dec. 30. Qualified applicants will also be required to meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 2-20 Malt Drive Apartments, c/o TF Cornerstone, P.O. Box 1543, New York, NY 10159.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.