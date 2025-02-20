Housing lottery launches on Jackson Ave across from pink sculpture, with rents starting at $1,548

Feb. 20, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 109 units in a 49-story residential building at 26-38 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City.

The building, situated directly across from the site of “The Sunbather” a well-known pink sculpture along the avenue, has 363 total residences, with 254 being at market rate. Of the 109 other units set aside, 12 are for those earning 70% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $108,710, another 12 for those earning 90% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $139,770, 21 for those earning 120% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $186,360 and 64 for those earning 125% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $194,125.

Each of the groups of units set aside ranges in size from studios to three-bedroom units. Studios can accommodate up to two residents, one-bedroom units can accommodate no more than three people, two-bedroom units can accommodate up to five people, and three-bedroom units can accommodate as many as seven residents.

Three of the 12 units set aside for those earning 70% of the area median income are studios. They have a monthly rent of $1,548. Each household must have a combined annual income ranging from $56,880-$87,010.

Another three units are one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $1,653. Residents of the units have to bring in $61,029-$97,860 annually.

Four more are two-bedroom units. Rent for them is $1,971 a month. The household income must range from $73,406-$117,390.

The last two units at 70% of the area median income are three-bedroom, with a $2,266 monthly rent. The household income for these units must add up to $84,960-$134,820.

For the units set aside at 90% of the area median income, studios account for three of them. The monthly rent for each is $2,015. Unit residents must each combine to bring in $72,892-$111,870 in annual income.

Three one-bedroom units are also available, costing $2,154 a month in rent. Those living in the units must earn a cumulative total of $78,206-$125,820 a year.

Four are two-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $2,572. The annual household income must be between $94,012 and $150,930.

The final two units at 90% of the area median income, which are three-bedroom, have a monthly rent of $2,959. Each household must have residents who combine to make $108,720-$173,340 a year.

When it comes to the units set aside at 120% of the area median income, studios account for five of them. They cost $2,716 a month in rent. The occupants must be earning $96,926-$149,160 combined annually.

Another five of the units one-bedroom, with a rent of $2,905 a month. The required annual household income among the residents has to add up to $103,955-$167,760.

Two-bedroom units account for seven of these residences. Rent for these units is $3,473 a month and each household must combine for $124,903-$201,240 in annual income.

There are four three-bedroom units accounting for the last ones set aside at 120% of the area median income. They each cost $4,000 a month in rent. Household income has to total $144,412-$231,120 among residents.

Among the units at 125% of the area median income, studios account for 16 of them. The rent there is $2,832 a month. Those who reside in each unit must have annual incomes that add up to between $100,903 and $155,375.

An additional 16 units are one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $3,030. Combined annual income among those residing in each unit must total $108,240-$174,750.

Two-bedroom units account for 22 more residences. The rent for these units is $3,623 a month. Household income must be in the ballpark of $130,046-$209,625 a year.

The last ten units are three-bedroom, costing $4,173 a month in rent. Each household must bring in $150,343-$240,750 a year.

Amenities available to residents within each unit include washers, dryers, dishwashers, energy-efficient appliances, air-conditioning, charging outlets with USB ports, smart controls for heating and cooling, high-speed internet, cable or satellite TV, online options for leasing, paying rent or making maintenance requests and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes.

Other features available to residents throughout the property include bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, common area WiFi, a gymnasium, a media room, a party room, a recreation room, a children’s playroom, a business center, package lockers, a recycling center, an outdoor rooftop terrace, an elevator, a doorman, an on-site resident manager, concierge, security cameras and an accessible entrance.

The building is smoke-free and pet-friendly, with multiple pets, including large dogs, allowed. There is also a dog washing station on hand for the furry friends. Tenants will be responsible for electricity including electric stove. However, electric heat and hot water are included in the rent.

Several notable neighborhood features are within close proximity to 26-38 Jackson Ave. Multiple schools are nearby, as well as access to a jogging/walking/bike path, contributing to a pedestrian-friendly walk score. There is also convenient access to public transportation.

SLCE Architects designed the building at 26-38 Jackson Ave. A joint venture between Fetner Properties and Lions Group NYC, known as American Lions, developed the property.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 26-38 Jackson Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by April 21. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 26-38 Jackson Avenue Apartments, c/o Settlement Housing Fund, Inc., 247 W. 37th St., 19th Floor, New York, NY 10018.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.