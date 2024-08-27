You are reading

Housing lottery opens for three one-bedroom units in Astoria with rent at $2,550

14-09 31st Ave. in Astoria. Photo courtesy of NYC Housing Connect

Aug. 27, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for three units in a 5-story residential building at 14-09 31st Ave. in Astoria.

There are a total of seven residences in the building, with four being at market rate. The remaining three units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income.

All three units set aside are one-bedroom units. The monthly rent for each of them is $2,550. They are intended for households of up to three people, who combine for an annual income ranging from $87,429-$181,740.

Amenities for residents include washers, dryers and dishwashers in each unit, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, air-conditioning, hardwood floors and patios or balconies. The building also has a recreation room, a rooftop terrace, a virtual doorman, an intercommunication device and security cameras. Additionally, the building is pet-friendly for pets weighing up to 30 pounds and smoke-free. Tenants are responsible for electricity, including the stove, hot water and heat.

Those who intend to apply for housing at the units set aside in this building must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents will receive a general preference for units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Sep. 3. Qualified applicants will also be required to meet additional selection criteria.

This residential building was designed by Carusone and Cherres Architects. The 1409 Astoria LLC developed the property.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 14-09 31 Avenue Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Suspect busted for burglary of St. John’s hoop coach Rick Pitino’s office: NYPD

A resident from a city-run shelter in Long Island City was arrested Friday and booked at the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows for stealing personal items belonging to St. John’s University basketball coach Rick Pitino from his office at Carnesecca Arena during the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Emanuel Yakubov, 25, who was staying at the Vue Hotel on 22nd Street near the Queensbridge Houses, was arraigned on Saturday in Queens Criminal Court on a complaint charging him with burglary, petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property for stealing bottles of booze and sports memorabilia, including an autographed basketball, a ceremonial sword in a scabbard, a mardi gras mask and a mini-bullhorn, which are estimated to be worth around $400 from Pitino’s office, police said.

Read More
0
NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force seeks suspect after antisemitic graffiti found in Woodhaven

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is looking for a vandal who sprayed anti-Semitic graffiti in Woodhaven just after midnight on Wednesday, Aug 14.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill reported that the unidentified man was in the vicinity of 91st Street and Jamaica Avenue, where he used an aerosol can of black spray paint to leave swastikas at various locations along Jamaica Avenue before running off in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported.

Read More
0
Game, set, fun! Inside the US Open’s 2024 Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day

Aug. 27, 2024 By Michael Zavatsky

The 2024 Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at the US Open wrapped up and broke records on Saturday with more than 47,000 people in attendance. Kids, families and tennis enthusiasts of all ages came together in Queens to enjoy the annual celebration. From star-player practices to a festival of music and entertainment, the grounds of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center came to life with excitement for this year’s matches. 

Read More
0
Drones were key in the hostage rescue of Douglaston family during violent home invasion: Mayor Adams

The future is now for drone technology as a crime-fighting tool for the NYPD; Mayor Eric Adams declared days after the gadgets were used in a successful hostage rescue during a violent home invasion in Douglaston during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 17.

The mechanical “eyes in the sky” proved invaluable, as a family of eight was saved from three men from Cambria Heights, who were all caught by cops as they tried to make a run for it during an overcast morning when NYPD aviation units were grounded.

Read More
0
Load More Articles