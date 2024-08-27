Housing lottery opens for three one-bedroom units in Astoria with rent at $2,550

Aug. 27, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for three units in a 5-story residential building at 14-09 31st Ave. in Astoria.

There are a total of seven residences in the building, with four being at market rate. The remaining three units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income.

All three units set aside are one-bedroom units. The monthly rent for each of them is $2,550. They are intended for households of up to three people, who combine for an annual income ranging from $87,429-$181,740.

Amenities for residents include washers, dryers and dishwashers in each unit, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, air-conditioning, hardwood floors and patios or balconies. The building also has a recreation room, a rooftop terrace, a virtual doorman, an intercommunication device and security cameras. Additionally, the building is pet-friendly for pets weighing up to 30 pounds and smoke-free. Tenants are responsible for electricity, including the stove, hot water and heat.

Those who intend to apply for housing at the units set aside in this building must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents will receive a general preference for units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Sep. 3. Qualified applicants will also be required to meet additional selection criteria.

This residential building was designed by Carusone and Cherres Architects. The 1409 Astoria LLC developed the property.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 14-09 31 Avenue Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211