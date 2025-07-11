Hunters Point Parks offer free summer programming for children under 10

July 11, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

The Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC) is hosting its 10th year of free programming for children this summer in Hunter’s Point South Park and Gantry Plaza State Park on the Long Island City waterfront, providing free family-friendly programming every morning at 10 a.m. across July and August.

HPPC’s Summer Kids, which launched on July 7 and will run until Aug. 17, provides free events for children aged 10 and under every morning in both waterfront parks, including music, movement, and art offerings.

HPPC said the free events will give families “fun options” to spend time together outdoors while also helping neighborhood kids get outside and explore their local parks.

The free programming includes events such as “Zing! Kids Fitness,” which focuses on movement, mindset, and play and provides workouts and activities for children aged 4-11.

“Yogi Beans,” which introduces young people to yoga through non-competitive and non-judgmental activities, will also take place as part of the Summer Kids series. This is in addition to a number of events hosted by City Owlets, an organization offering modern activities for local families. City Owlets will provide access to art, music, science, and puppetry in Hunters Point South Park and Gantry Plaza State Park across July and August.

The Blue Bus Project, a non-profit mobile art organization that brings free participatory art events to underserved communities, will also host recycled art workshops as part of the series. Children work with recycled and upcycled materials to raise awareness of waste and the transformational power of the imagination, turning ‘trash’ into a material ripe for creativity.

Last year, more than 3,700 people participated in the series.

HPPC Executive Director Jessica Sechrist said the Summer Kids remains one of the most “popular and rewarding” series that the conservancy produces each year.

“As our neighborhood continues to grow and welcome more young families, we’re proud to offer these events,” Sechrist said in a statement. “We’re proud to offer affordable, enriching programs for young children that help foster their appreciation for spending time outdoors and engaging with nature. It’s great to see families return year after year and talk with new residents who find our activities and become regulars.”

This year’s programming is sponsored by TF Cornerstone, Hunters Point South Living, Council Member Julie Won and the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development.

Anyone interested in attending events this summer is advised to register to receive event updates in case events are cancelled due to inclement weather. Registration is available on the HPPC website.