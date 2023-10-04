Hunters Point Parks partners with Photoville for ‘You Are Here’ autumn exhibition

Oct. 4, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

In a creative union of art and environment, the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC) has teamed up with Photoville, a nonprofit promoting broader access and understanding of photographic art, to bring a captivating installation to Hunter’s Point South Park.

Unveiled on Sept. 29, the exhibition, entitled “You Are Here,” presents four intriguing cubes, each housing a diverse range of photographic styles by six acclaimed artists. The photographs on display are the visions of Delaney Allen, Barrett Doherty, Daesha Devón Harris, Elise Kirk, Jennifer Latour and Denisse Ariana Pérez. The installation will be on display for three months.

This initiative brings together a thought-provoking narrative focusing on the intricate interplay between humanity and its ecological surroundings. Through the lenses of these international artists, spectators are offered a unique opportunity to delve into the multifaceted relationship of being at once connected to, yet distinct from the natural world.

The lush landscape of Hunter’s Point South Park, flourishing with native vegetation and tailored for climate resilience, serves as the canvas for this exhibit. As the photographs offer insights into human-nature relations in these evolving ecological times, the park itself becomes a living testament to this intricate bond.

Leonard Klipper, vice president of HPPC, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration.

“We are elated to introduce these artists to Hunter’s Point South Park. This has been a vision for the Conservancy for quite some time and with Photoville’s partnership, we have managed to make it a reality,” Klipper said. “The future holds the promise of many such artistic endeavors for the park.”

The strategically placed cubes are a beacon, beckoning park-goers to engage, interact and introspect. They are dispersed throughout the park, ensuring that wherever one may wander, art is never too far away.

A representative from Photoville shared their sentiment.

“Through ‘You Are Here,’ we aim to underline the myriad ways in which we bond with our environment, both physically and emotionally,” the representative said. “The backdrop of Hunters Point South Park only accentuates the essential role natural spaces play in our urban lives.”

The endeavor has been made possible by the support of the Klipper Family Foundation and NYC Parks, in tandem with the collaborative efforts of the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy and Photoville.

Additionally, the HPPC is on the brink of announcing the official ribbon-cutting date for the Queens Landing Boathouse and Environmental Center, a major milestone for the organization. Although currently in its soft opening phase, the official grand opening date has yet to be announced.