You are reading

Iconic sushi spot Takesushi in Sunnyside serves up special menu for ‘Restaurant Week of the Sides’

Sushi and sashimi from Takesushi. Photo credit: Takesushi

Feb. 18, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Sunnyside’s sushi lovers have something to celebrate—Takesushi, a beloved Japanese restaurant with roots dating back to 1974, is rolling out a special three-course menu as part of the inaugural “Restaurant Week of the Sides.”

Located inside Bon Café at 41-31 Queens Blvd., Takesushi has been a staple in the Sunnyside community for over 13 years. The restaurant originally opened a few blocks away at 43-46 42nd St. but closed in 2023 due to pandemic-related challenges. Thanks to overwhelming support from neighborhood fans and social media followers, owner Robin Kawada reopened Takesushi at its current location.

Owner Robin Kawada, (center) of Takesushi .Photo credit: Takesushi

Kawada, 76, first launched Takesushi in Midtown Manhattan in 1974 and later expanded to locations in Woodmere, Great Neck, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. Now, he has chosen to focus solely on his Sunnyside restaurant, continuing his passion for authentic Japanese cuisine.

Takesushi is known for its high-quality sushi, prepared daily with the freshest seasonal ingredients. As part of “Restaurant Week of the Sides,” the restaurant is offering a three-course menu for $35 through Saturday, March 1.

The special includes an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. Diners can start with ankimo (monkfish liver), Florida rock shrimp, or tuna karaage before moving on to an entrée, which comes with soup and salad. Options include a sushi platter with six pieces and one roll, assorted tempura, or Chilean sea bass teriyaki with a California roll. To finish, guests can choose from nama choco, ice cream, or Japanese mousse.

The exterior of Takesushi in Sunnyside, Queens. Photo credit: Takesushi

The special promotion gives both longtime patrons and first-time visitors a chance to experience Takesushi’s acclaimed dishes at a great value. “Restaurant Week of the Sides” is organized by Woodside on the Move and the Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District to highlight the area’s diverse dining scene and support local restaurants.

Takesushi is open seven days a week from 12 to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. for both dine-in and takeout. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 347-601-4141.

Sushi and sashimi from Takesushi restaurant. Photo credit: Takesushi

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Bay Terrace man surrenders after indictment in fatal Whitestone Expressway crash that killed MTA worker: DA

A Bay Terrace man turned himself in at the 111th Precinct in Bayside after a Queens grand jury indicted him in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Whitestone Expressway that killed an MTA supervisor from Jackson Heights in February 2024.

James Vennitti, 63, of Darren Drive, surrendered on Feb. 4 and was arraigned that afternoon in Queens Supreme Court on the indictment charging him with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and driving a motor vehicle without a license.

Read More
0
Load More Articles