Inaugural Sunnyside Night Market to take place this Sunday

Oct. 25, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

A new night market celebrating Sunnyside’s cultural diversity with food, performance and art is set to launch in the neighborhood this Sunday, transforming the parking lots underneath the 7 train into a lively community space.

The inaugural Sunnyside Night Market will take place under the 7 train viaduct at 40th Street-Lowery Plaza from 4-10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The event, hosted by the Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District, in partnership with a number of local partners, including the Department of Transportation, the Department of Small Business Services and Council Member Julie Won, aims to transform an underutilized area in Sunnyside into a vibrant community hub.

Sunday’s event is the inaugural event in a series of public space activations aiming to connect residents, support local businesses and celebrate Sunnyside’s rich cultural diversity.

Sunnyside Shines Executive Director Dirk McCall de Palomá said the BID hopes to host another Sunnyside Night Market next month before the beginning of the annual Sunnyside Holiday Market, an annual winter market taking place in November and December.

The concept of a Sunnyside Night Market is the result of a community-driven process to reimagine the plazas and parking lots beneath the 7 train viaduct.

The inaugural event on Sunday will feature vendors, performers and artists from Sunnyside and neighboring communities and is supported by the Local Center, an initiative of non-profits Urban Design Forum and the Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development.

McCall de Palomá described the night market as an “exciting new event” that will help activate public plazas in Sunnyside.

“This Sunnyside Night Market has been a long time in the preparation and will happen on more than one occasion,” McCall de Palomá said. “We will also be doing our holiday markets at Lowery Plaza in November and December. We encourage people to check out the Night Market and give us feedback so we can make the experience ever better.”

Council Member Julie Won said the night market will showcase the diversity of local businesses and artists as well as ensure that money is spent in the local economy.

“As the holidays get closer, I encourage my neighbors to attend the Night Market, as well as the upcoming Sunnyside Holiday Market, to support small businesses at the heart of our community,” Won said in a statement.