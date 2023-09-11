Indulge in big portions and tons of flavor at Stuff’d in Astoria

Sept. 11, 2023 By Jessica Militello

On Aug. 21, Stuff’d launched a soft opening on Broadway in Astoria in an effort to get the neighborhood familiar with its flavorful and decadent sandwiches.

“We know that in Astoria there’s a lot of different people from different countries,” said Luis Ramos, the restaurant’s head chef who came up with the concept for the food and menu. “So that’s why we try to bring, not only a focus on American [cuisine], we’re thinking about everybody so they can have whatever they want.”

According to one of the owners, John Matsis, the five-member team comprised of Ramos, Matsis, Taso Pavlou, Lukas Szydlowski and Joseph Rivera initially intended to bring a Philly cheesesteak focused spot to the neighborhood, but when Ramos got on board, his creativity and culinary senses filled the menu with unique and delicious ideas like the Stuff’d ramen, made with smoked pork, ground beef, rice noodles and more, served with a side of miso broth, as well as a penne a la vodka sandwich and a doughnut burger.

Among the other dishes on the packed menu are the smaller egg roll-like sides, like their cheesesteak roll and birria roll. Everything is handmade and has an emphasis not just on size, but on outstanding flavor.

“I know Taso and Lukas were always talking about a cheesesteak spot and it just evolved,” said Matsis. “Louis had the crazy [sandwich] ideas and so that combined and created this.”

The team is filled with Astoria residents who were either born and raised or at least lived most of their lives in the neighborhood in addition to owning other businesses in the community, including Las Catrinas Mexican Bar and Eatery right up the street from their new space. Because of their familiarity with the area, they wanted to make sure to bring something different to the neighborhood that offers more than just great food.

When you first enter the space, the front looks like a place where one can grab a quick bite, but opening the door is like a secret passage, as the venue transforms into a fun bar and restaurant that includes a mural done by Astoria-based artist OG Millie and several large screen TVs that will play sports like football, tennis, UFC pay per view events and more.

According to Matsis, they also plan to turn the backyard into an outdoor garden where guests can enjoy their food and drink, and they eventually plan to add a breakfast menu and possibly a brunch menu in the future.

“We focus on people who want a big portion especially when they come in from the bar, but we don’t only offer big portions, we offer really good ingredients and quality from the ingredients that we use,” said Ramos.

Stuff’s is located at 29-09 Broadway and is open from noon to midnight every day.

Visit stuffd.nyc for more information.