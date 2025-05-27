You are reading

Infant mauled to death by family dog at Queensbridge Houses: NYPD

A Queensbridge Houses mother woke up to find her newborn girl had been mauled to death by the family’s puppy on Tuesday morning. QNS file

May 27, 2025 By Bill Parry

A one-month-old girl was killed early Tuesday morning after being mauled by the family dog inside a Queensbridge Houses apartment in Long Island City, police said.

Officers from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to a 911 call from the infant’s 27-year-old mother just before 6:40 a.m. on May 27. The call led police to the family’s apartment at 41-01 12th St., where they found the baby lying on a bed unconscious and unresponsive, with severe injuries to her face.

Emergency medical services arrived shortly after and pronounced the infant dead at the scene.

According to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation, the baby had been sleeping in bed between her mother and her mother’s partner when the couple awoke to find their German Shepherd puppy chewing on the child’s face.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death. An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

