You are reading

Internal Affairs sergeant charged with drunk driving after appearing inebriated at the 114th Precinct in Astoria: NYPD

An NYPD sergeant was busted at the 114th Precinct in Astoria after he refused to take a breathalyzer test after allegedly driving under the influence, police said. (File photo)

Oct. 19, 2023 By Bill Parry

An NYPD sergeant was arrested at the 114th Precinct in Astoria on Oct. 18  for allegedly driving under the influence, according to authorities.

Sgt. Braulio Aponte appeared to be inebriated after he got out of his vehicle at around 5:18 p.m. after parking outside the station house on Astoria Boulevard, according to the NYPD. Upon entering the precinct, he was confronted at the front desk, and when he refused to take a breathalyzer test he was was taken into custody, according an NYPD spokesperson told the Queens/Astoria Post.

The 40-year-old Aponte was assigned to the Internal Affairs Bureau last month and it was unclear if he was at the 114th Precinct as part of an investigation. The 13-year veteran has no disciplinary history on his record, and it was his first DWI arrest, according to the NYPD.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
QNS Weekender: Six things to do in Queens this weekend

Oct. 19, 2023 By Nevine Salameh

This upcoming weekend in Queens promises plenty of exciting activities for both families and friends. From concerts and comedy shows to family fall activities and a vibrant parade, there’s something for everyone to do. Here’s our list of this weekend’s highlights.

Read More
0
Cord Meyer looks to the future at the Bay Terrace

Oct. 19, 2023 By QNS Special

Cord Meyer Development Company, which played a central role in the transformation of Queens from a rural outpost in the early 1900s into the World’s Borough, is set to embark on the latest chapter in its celebrated history. This fall, Cord Meyer will begin implementing structural and design changes at its Bay Terrace Shopping Center that touch nearly every corner of the 60-year-old property.

Read More
0
Queens elected officials voice concerns over cannabis dispensary proximity to schools

Queens elected officials have united to formally express their concerns over proposed adult-use retail dispensary license applications for storefronts in Glendale and Maspeth, citing the potential risks posed by their proximity to educational institutions.

In a letter written on Monday, Oct. 16, addressed to the New York State Cannabis Control Board, a coalition of local Queens elected officials — including Council Member Robert Holden, State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., Council Member Joann Ariola, and state Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar — voiced their strong opposition to a retail dispensary license application, proposed for 70-24 Myrtle Ave. in Glendale.

Read More
0
Load More Articles