Internal Affairs sergeant charged with drunk driving after appearing inebriated at the 114th Precinct in Astoria: NYPD

Oct. 19, 2023 By Bill Parry

An NYPD sergeant was arrested at the 114th Precinct in Astoria on Oct. 18 for allegedly driving under the influence, according to authorities.

Sgt. Braulio Aponte appeared to be inebriated after he got out of his vehicle at around 5:18 p.m. after parking outside the station house on Astoria Boulevard, according to the NYPD. Upon entering the precinct, he was confronted at the front desk, and when he refused to take a breathalyzer test he was was taken into custody, according an NYPD spokesperson told the Queens/Astoria Post.

The 40-year-old Aponte was assigned to the Internal Affairs Bureau last month and it was unclear if he was at the 114th Precinct as part of an investigation. The 13-year veteran has no disciplinary history on his record, and it was his first DWI arrest, according to the NYPD.