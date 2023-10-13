You are reading

INTERVIEW: Kelly Klingman, single mom-of-twins, aiming to topple Tiffany Cabán for Astoria/22nd District Council Seat

Kelly Klingman, pictured, is looking to score a major political upset in November by ousting progressive Council Member Tiffany Cabán from her District 22 seat. (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

Oct. 13, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

The Queens/Astoria Post last week sat down for a video interview with Kelly Klingman who is looking to score a major political upset in November by ousting progressive Council Member Tiffany Cabán from her District 22 seat.

Klingman is an Astoria resident who works in real estate and is a single mother to 10-year-old twins. She says she is running for office because she is concerned about a number of issues impacting residents in her neighborhood, including rising crime, dirty streets and the spiraling costs of living.

Running as a Republican, Klingman says she is hoping she can sway enough voters in her own party, as well as moderate and left-leaning Democrats, to help catapult her into office.

The 22nd Council district covers Astoria as well as sections of East Elmhurst, Woodside and Jackson Heights. The election is scheduled for Nov. 7, with early voting beginning on Oct. 28.

In this interview, Klingman outlines her policy positions on crime, housing affordability, sanitation, the cost of living and the migrant crisis.

She says more police officers are needed to help curb crime while morale around the NYPD needs to be improved.

“We all need to come together and solve some of these problems and tone down the rhetoric and that’s my main goal,” Klingman said. “To go into City Hall and work across the aisle and come up with solutions to fix the problems that we have.”

Klingman says she empathizes with the plight of the migrants who have come here and says many of them traveled here under false pretenses. She said she has spoken to migrants staying at a church on 12th Street.

“With the migrant crisis, it’s a tragedy all around,” Klingman said. “They’re very nice people and they are put in the worst situation ever because they thought they could come here and get jobs. “They’re going around now collecting bottles in order to make some money because they can’t get jobs.”

The mayor has repeatedly said the cost to house and feed the migrants will cost the taxpayer $12 billion and Klingman has questioned if this money is being spent wisely, with some hotels being known to charge the city full rates.

“Are we negotiating any of these deals? I think that financially we need to look at everything that’s been done, what’s being negotiated.”

 

On housing, Klingman believes small landlords need tax incentives to help fix up rent-stabilized apartments that are not on the market. She noted water and sewer rates have also gone up.

“Bring back some of those MCI (Major Capital Improvement) programs, J51 (Exemption and Abatement) programs, help them with some of those vacancy increases,” Klingman said.

Klingman says that Local Law 97 – a controversial climate change bill that will inflict fines and high costs to thousands of co-op and condo owners — needs to be scrapped entirely.

“I would want to roll it back completely,” Klingman said. “I understand that we need to lower our carbon footprint, but we have to always mitigate what that cost is, especially the cost to the middle class. And when we have an apartment affordability crisis, making rent-stabilized apartments, co-ops, all of that more expensive… it’s going to be more expensive to offer a rent that’s reasonable.”

Klingman says she has requested several times for Cabán to debate her but says the lawmaker has not responded to her.

The Queens/Astoria Post has requested Cabán to sit down for a similar-styled interview.

Klingman faces incumbent Council member Tiffany Cabán for the District 22 seat (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Springfield Gardens man gets 17 years for attempted murder in Far Rockaway shoot-out in 2022: DA

A Springfield Gardens man was sentenced in Queens Supreme Court to 17 years in prison for attempted murder for a shoot-out in Far Rockaway in a territorial dispute among drug dealers in March 2022, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday. Marvin Mitchell, 37, of 229th Street, was convicted by a jury in September of attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

According to the charges and trial testimony, on the afternoon of Mar. 21, 2022, Mitchell, who goes by the street name “Fab,” fired multiple shots at another individual near 10-25 Beach 21st St. in Far Rockaway. As the target ducked behind cars, Mitchell continued to fire his handgun, striking multiple cars along his path.

Read More
0
Three suspects remain at large in series of robberies across three Queens precincts last month: NYPD

Police from several Queens precincts are searching for three men who were behind a string of robberies last month. Two of the incidents occurred in the 106th Precinct in Forest Hills beginning on the night of Wednesday, Sept. 20. A 65-year-old man was walking along a residential block in the vicinity of 128th Street and 107th Avenue in South Richmond Hill at around 7:20 p.m., when two strangers approached him and shoved him into a driveway before forcibly removing his wallet, which contained his credit cards and $125 in cash. The suspects then jumped into a dark-colored SUV and sped off in an unknown direction, police said.

The two men struck again in the 106th Precinct on Monday, Sept. 25, at around 8:30 a.m. This time, they were joined by a third man as they came up behind a 51-year-old man who was walking in the vicinity of 118th Street and 107th Avenue in South Richmond Hill. They forcibly removed his wallet and cell phone before driving off in a red SUV, police said.

Read More
0
Man sought in two forcible touching incidents in broad daylight in Elmhurst, Middle Village on same day: NYPD

Police from two Queens precincts are looking for a creep who forcibly touched two women during the same afternoon on Oct.4, according to the NYPD. The first incident occurred in front of the Queens Center mall at around 1:20 p.m., as a woman was walking in front of 90-15 Queens Blvd. Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst reported that the stranger approached the victim from behind and grabbed her rear end before running off in an unknown direction.

The suspect struck a few hours later in Middle Village. Police from the 104th Precinct reported that another 24-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of Metropolitan Avenue and 65th Place near the southwest corner of All Faiths Cemetery at around 5:20 p.m. when the suspect came up behind her and forcibly grabbed her buttocks before running off in an unknown direction.

Read More
0
East Elmhurst man charged with creating bogus companies to collect more than $1M in pandemic relief: DA

An East Elmhurst man was criminally charged with grand larceny and other crimes for allegedly creating bogus companies to secure more than $1 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds intended to keep businesses afloat and workers employed, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday.

Papa Diakhate, 54, of Astoria Boulevard, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court Oct. 11 on a complaint charging him with with one count of grand larceny in the first degree; one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the first degree; two counts of grand larceny in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the second degree and two counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Read More
0
Load More Articles