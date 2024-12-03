You are reading

Investigation underway on shooting and hit-and-run in Astoria that left two men injured early Sunday: NYPD

File photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Dec. 3, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are looking for a gunman who shot a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a person shot in the vicinity of Steinway Street and 20th Avenue, two blocks north of Ditmars Boulevard at 4:26 a.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds in both legs and his shoulder.

The gunman had fled the scene in an unknown direction. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the wounded man to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

While responding to the shooting, officers were alerted to a pedestrian struck by an unknown vehicle operated by an unidentified individual. Investigators are working to determine if the 25-year-old man was hit by a driver attempting to flee the scene of the shooting.

EMS also transported the injured pedestrian to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. There have been no arrests in the hit-and-run incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 1, the 114th Precinct has reported seven shooting incidents so far in 2024, 18 fewer than the 25 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 72%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are on the rise in the precinct, with 537 reported so far this year, 67 more than the 470 reported at the same point in 2023, an increase of 14.3%, according to CompStat.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Man sought for allegedly groping a 13-year-old girl on an E train in Kew Gardens: NYPD

A 13-year-old girl was groped by a stranger while riding an E train as it approached the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike subway station during the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 18.

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills and Transit District 20 are still looking for a suspect who approached the youngster just before 4 p.m. and stood right next to her, reached down and touched her inner thigh and private area over her clothing, police said on Monday.

Read More
0
Teenage girl groped by man on a stand-up scooter on Main Street in Downtown Flushing: NYPD

A 15-year-old girl was groped as she walked in Downtown Flushing by a man riding a stand-up scooter on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 14.

Police from the 109th Precinct are looking for a suspect who approached the victim as she was walking in the vicinity of Main Street and 39th Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. and touched her rear end before riding away southbound on Main Street toward Roosevelt Avenue a block away. The girl was not injured during the encounter, police said.

Read More
0
Op-Ed | Making New York City affordable for working New Yorkers

Dec. 3, 2024 By Mayor Eric Adams

Working-class New Yorkers are the backbone of our city; they keep our city safe, healthy, clean, and help us continue to take the greatest city in the world to new heights. These dedicated workers deserve the chance to build a better future for themselves, their children, and their families. This includes securing good-paying jobs, affordable homes, and a world-class education for their children. That is why, from day one of our administration, we have focused on making New York City more affordable for working-class New Yorkers.

Read More
0
Load More Articles