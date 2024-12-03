Investigation underway on shooting and hit-and-run in Astoria that left two men injured early Sunday: NYPD

Dec. 3, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are looking for a gunman who shot a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a person shot in the vicinity of Steinway Street and 20th Avenue, two blocks north of Ditmars Boulevard at 4:26 a.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds in both legs and his shoulder.

The gunman had fled the scene in an unknown direction. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the wounded man to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

While responding to the shooting, officers were alerted to a pedestrian struck by an unknown vehicle operated by an unidentified individual. Investigators are working to determine if the 25-year-old man was hit by a driver attempting to flee the scene of the shooting.

EMS also transported the injured pedestrian to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. There have been no arrests in the hit-and-run incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 1, the 114th Precinct has reported seven shooting incidents so far in 2024, 18 fewer than the 25 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 72%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are on the rise in the precinct, with 537 reported so far this year, 67 more than the 470 reported at the same point in 2023, an increase of 14.3%, according to CompStat.