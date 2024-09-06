Italian American-inspired speakeasy opens in Long Island City

Sept. 6, 2024 By Jessica Militello

Bar Enzo, a speakeasy inspired by the Italian American upbringing of owner Joe Schinco, officially opened in Long Island City on Thursday, Sept. 5, following an exclusive pre-opening event the previous evening.

Located at 10-15 43rd Ave., the intimate venue is hidden above the Greats of Craft bar and restaurant and can be accessed through a side entrance marked by a small “Bar Enzo” sign, offering guests a cozy and unique experience.

Once let in, the stairway is decorated with wallpaper recreated from the same design that is in Schinco’s grandparents’ home. The walls are ornate with rows of his family’s photos throughout the years, making guests feel like they are not just going to a secret bar, but stopping by a friend’s family apartment to hang out.

“The idea for it has been around for many years,” said Schinco. “I didn’t know exactly what it was going to be called or what it would look like, but the basic framework for it has been an ideal passion project for a really long time.”

The speakeasy, named after Schinco’s grandfather, offers a space that feels like going through time. Vintage light fixtures above the bar and around the room, plenty of large leather sofas and couches and drawings and photos create the perfect mix of a classic 1960s cocktail bar and hanging out in the living room before Sunday dinner with the family growing up.

Even the cocktails are inspired by the era, including classics like Spritz’s and Negroni’s, as well as exclusive cocktails that tie in special flavors and traits special to Schinco’s upbringing. The drink menu was curated by Stephen Lewis from Attaboy after Schinco worked with him for about a year to create the finished product. Some of their special cocktails include the Enzo Negroni, as well as the Steinway and Ditmars, named after the street he grew up on. There is also the bambino, and the piano pian, to name a few. The bar even offers a snack in the form of traditional Italian crackers called the taralli.

“I would say the Enzo Negroni is like the flagship,” said Schinco. “It has Amaro in that drink and it’s from the city where my grandparents came from in Sicily.”

The speakeasy will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight, as well as Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. The room will also be available to book for special events and parties, for those looking for a classy, intimate touch for their special occasion. Prior to their official opening on Sept. 5, Bar Enzo had a soft opening, and the feedback from that has been well received from the start.

“It’s an intimate thing, sharing stuff that’s important to my family with others, and it’s really nice to see everyone embrace the spirit of it,” said Schinco.