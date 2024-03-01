It’s confirmed, Shake Shack is coming to Sunnyside this year 

Mar. 1, 2024 By Iryna Shkurhan

The popular burger chain that was once referred to as the “anti-chain chain” is coming to western Queens this year.

A spokesperson for Shake Shack confirmed that the new location will be located at 46-20 Queens Blvd, where Mangal Kabab used to be, on the corner of 47th Street in the heart of Sunnyside. While an exact opening date is unconfirmed, it will be sometime in 2024.

Shack Shack currently has four locations in Queens, one of them being in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport, one of the only locations to offer a breakfast menu. The rest are in Forest Hills, Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst and Citi Field.

Talk of the burger spot, known for its crinkle cut fries and milkshakes, first started circulating in a local Facebook group earlier this week. Sunnyside resident and member of the Sunnyside Together group Eric Barthels, shared that he “reviewed the lease notice” and said the store is expected to open in three to six months.

While some Sunnyside locals were thrilled at the news, others mixed feelings as more chains came into the neighborhood while mom and pop shops closed their doors. They worry that it might disrupt the area’s unique feel and contribute to rising rents.

“While I personally love Shake Shack, brace for an influx of foot traffic, double parked cars & tons of e-bikes parked to deliver food,” wrote Lisa Kerr. “And if you think this is bad, a Whole Foods or Trader Joes would upend what’s left of Sunnyside’s small-town feel.”

Others echoed a similar sentiment in the comment section, among the few people who are excited about the new addition to the neighborhood.

“Personally i hate seeing these chains move in. Makes the area feel like American strip mall suburbia, a horrible dystopia,” said John Mcgarry. “I feel we’d be better off with fewer crappy corporate chain restaurants, and a strong base of independent single proprietor establishments.”

But the chain continues to expand two decades after its debut inside Madison Square Park in 2004. There are currently 20 Shake Shacks across the city with another new location also slated to open in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle this year.

Once the fast-casual spot opens in Sunnyside, customers can order the famous ShackBurger or the popular vegetarian Shroom Burger made with a crispy portobello mushroom that oozes with cheese. The menu also offers offer hot dogs, chicken bites and bacon cheese fries for grub.

For sweet options, Shake Shack continues to offer innovative milkshake flavors such as coffee & donuts or maple snickerdoodle, which are now available for a limited time. They also have root beer and creamsicle floats on the menu and an ever changing iced tea and lemonade options.