Jackson Heights art store to host Off-Brand 3.0 exhibition featuring 21 Queens artists next month

Nov. 22, 2024 By Queens Post News Team

A local art store and community hub in Jackson Heights is set to host an innovative art exhibition beginning in December.

A.R.T. (Art Retail Therapy), located at 84-26 37th Ave., will host Off-Brand 3.0, which will feature 21 Queens-based artists. The exhibition will run from Saturday, Dec. 7, through Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

Organized by Jackson Heights Art Talks (JHAT) in partnership with A.R.T., the exhibition integrates artwork into a retail environment, creating an unconventional gallery experience.

The opening night event will feature performances by Elizabeth Velazquez and Maria Liebana.

Velazquez will guide attendees through a Sunset Ceremony, a gratitude-focused performance celebrating the sun’s warmth and nourishment. Participants will engage in communal actions like clapping, breathing, and listening, culminating in a “subversive communion” featuring a natural drink and treat derived from corn.

Later in the evening, Liebana will present Venus’ Garden Disco, an immersive performance inspired by the private gardens of Jackson Heights. Within an intimate installation, her character Venus Glotana will DJ for a small audience of randomly selected guests, creating an exclusive, transformative experience.

Francisco, the owner and lead creative at A.R.T., sees the event as a milestone for the space, which is also celebrating its third anniversary. “A.R.T. is turning three years old, and as a proper Sagittarius, we are here to pique your curiosity, encourage all your thoughts, and foster fiery creativity!” he said.

The exhibition, which evolved from an open call, includes paintings, drawings, sculptures, and installations interwoven with A.R.T.’s retail items. Shoppers may find art hanging above displays of paints, suspended from the ceiling, or nestled next to bottles of ink, creating moments of surprise and delight.

Linda Ganjian, founder of JHAT and one of the exhibition organizers, emphasized the importance of continuing the Off-Brand tradition. “It’s great to be keeping up the tradition of Off-Brand with this third iteration. It’s been a wonderful way to showcase some of the talented artists we have in the neighborhood and borough and bring the community together to celebrate these artists,” she said.

Participating artists include Alejandro Pinzón, Ali Lasky, Damaris Chamorro, Elizabeth Velazquez, Helen Quinn, Jardley Jean-Louis, Jess Levey, John Baber, Josefina Bahamondes, Juan Hinojosa, Katrina Slavik, Liliana De Abreu, Marc Brudzinski, Maria Liebana, Myah Bugle-Clowncar, Mary Pinto, Melanie Brussat, Nitin Mukul, Paul Krause, Pierre Obando, and Sonya Gropman.

Founded in 2016, JHAT addresses the need for exhibition spaces and networking opportunities for Queens-based artists. Since its inception, over 85 artists have showcased their work at its regular gatherings.