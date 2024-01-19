Jackson Heights man gets 20 years for sexually assaulting child relative: DA

Jan. 19, 2024 By Bill Parry

A Jackson Heights man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a child relative beginning when the girl was 5 years old.

Edgar Chalco, 42, of 92nd Street, was convicted by a jury in Queens Supreme Court last month of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree.

According to the charges and trial testimony, during the period of June 1, 2010 through approximately January 2012, when the victim was between five and seven years old, Chalco sexually assaulted her multiple times, including instances of oral sexual conduct, inside her home.

The victim was also sexually abused in 2017, when she was 12 years old, which took place at Chalco’s home on 92nd Street.

“A child should be able to trust family and know that they are safe. Instead, this young victim was horrifically abuse,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “Today’s sentence should provide a measure of closure for the victim and be a step in the healing process.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Karen Gropee sentenced Chalco to 20 years in prison. Chalco will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.