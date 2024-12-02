Jackson Heights man shot after bullet was fired through his apartment door Wednesday: NYPD

Dec. 2, 2024 By Bill Parry

A Jackson Heights man was intentionally shot and wounded in his apartment when a bullet came crashing through his front door on Wednesday morning.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call of a person shot in an apartment building at 33-07 83rd St. at 5:15 a.m.

Officers found the 32-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his left leg. EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

Cops are looking for two men who were seen on video surveillance approaching the victim’s apartment. An argument ensued, and one of the intruders pulled out a handgun and fired through the front door, striking the victim in his left inner thigh.

The two suspects were last seen running from the crime scene soon after the shot was fired. The suspects were traveling northbound on 83rd Street toward 32nd Avenue. One wore a white New York baseball cap, a blue jacket, gray pants, and white sneakers. The second suspect wore a dark blue Yankees cap, a gray bubble jacket, and gray sweatpants. There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

A reward of up to $3,500 is offered for information leading to their arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 24, the 115th Precinct has reported five shooting incidents so far in 2024, one more than the four reported at the same point last year, an increase of 25%, according to the most recent CompStat report.