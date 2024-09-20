You are reading

Jackson Heights Post Office letter carrier honored for half a century of service

Jackson Heights Post Office Letter Carrier Henry Moslen. Photo courtesy of USPS.

Sept. 20, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

Henry Moslen, a letter carrier at the Jackson Heights Post Office, reached a golden milestone last month, celebrating 50 years of delivering mail in the same community.

Moslen began his postal career in 1973 at a Manhattan facility and transferred to Jackson Heights in 1974 to reduce his commute. Since then, he has faithfully walked the same route, serving the neighborhood with unwavering dedication.

“The route has not changed in terms of the number of buildings I have to do,” Moslen said. “The way the route is walked is the same. It’s a residential route with large apartment buildings.”

Moslen, who manages approximately 900 delivery points daily, departs the post office around 9 a.m. with his walking cart. With no need for a vehicle, he estimates that he covers roughly three miles each day, delivering letters and packages to residents across the neighborhood.

Letter Carrier Henry Moslen was honored for his 50 years of service at the Jackson Heights Post Office. Photo courtesy of the USPS

When asked about the challenges of working in all kinds of weather, Moslen was unfazed. “I learned to do my job correctly and stay focused,” he said. “I really don’t think about weather patterns. I think about keeping the customers satisfied—whether it’s a snowstorm outside or if it’s 100 degrees. I focus on the job.”

Moslen’s dedication has earned him recognition in the U.S. Postal Service’s (USPS) “For the Long Haul” campaign, an initiative that celebrates employees who have served their communities for over 25 years. The campaign highlights the relationships postal workers build with their customers over decades, often going above and beyond their daily duties.

The USPS recently honored six long-serving carrier employees, each with over 25 years of dedicated service, at a ceremony held just three miles away in the Middle Village neighborhood.

“Our letter carriers, retail associates and postmasters are the heartbeat of the neighborhoods they serve,” said John Tortorice, district manager for New York’s Queens and Long Island. “‘For the Long Haul’ is a tribute to their unwavering dedication and the personal connections they have fostered over the years.”

 

