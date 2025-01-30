Hospitality shakeup: Juliet’s Pizza and Side Hustle close in Long Island City

Jan. 30, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Juliet’s Pizza and Side Hustle, two popular establishments in Long Island City, have closed permanently, marking the latest wave of restaurant closures in the neighborhood’s evolving dining scene.

The establishments, both located at the corner of Jackson Avenue, were operated by Stella Hospitality Group, which previously ran four LIC spots, including Levante, Enoteca LIC, Side Hustle, and Juliet’s Pizza.

The hospitality group confirmed that Side Hustle and Juliet’s Pizza shuttered permanently earlier in January, citing unspecified reasons for the closures.

Side Hustle, located at 43-01 Dutch Kills St., opened in October 2023 with the ambition of bringing a modern take on American pub culture to LIC. The establishment featured an extensive craft beer selection, a full bar, and an elevated menu designed to appeal to a diverse and vibrant crowd.

From the start, Side Hustle aimed to redefine the dining experience in Long Island City, offering a blend of casual yet upscale pub fare in a setting that catered to the area’s growing residential and professional communities. Its closure, along with Juliet’s Pizza, leaves a noticeable gap in the neighborhood’s casual dining and nightlife offerings.

Juliet’s Pizza, which opened in June 2023 at 27-20 Jackson Ave., was an extension of Stella Hospitality Group’s growing presence in Long Island City. The pizzeria replaced Jules, a longtime printing and stationery store that had been a neighborhood fixture for decades. With a focus on American-style pizza, Juliet’s Pizza emphasized by-the-slice service, catering to LIC’s fast-paced, on-the-go crowd.

Stella Hospitality Group Managing Partner Eden Tesfamariam Gaim confirmed that while Enoteca LIC remains open at 26-01 Jackson Ave., Levante, located at 26-21 Jackson Ave., is temporarily closed due to kitchen equipment repairs. Gaim assured that Levante will be “back up and running soon.”

Beyond its LIC footprint, Stella Hospitality Group operates several other establishments, including Luzzo’s BK, a pizzeria in Brooklyn; Caffè Vento, a café in Hudson Yards, Manhattan; and LBK Los Angeles, a pizzeria in California. However, Gaim did not provide further details regarding the closure of Side Hustle and Juliet’s Pizza.

While Levante and Enoteca LIC remain in operation, the loss of two key locations highlights the challenges facing hospitality businesses in Long Island City, as small restaurants navigate shifting economic conditions, rising costs, and evolving consumer preferences.