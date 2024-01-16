You are reading

Kelsey Grammer to visit Donovan’s Pub in Woodside, to promote brewing company

Kelsey Grammer will be visiting Donovan’s Pub in Woodside on Jan. 24 to promote his brewing company (Photos: Wikimedia Commons/Facebook)

Jan. 16, 2024 By Christian Murray

Kelsey Grammer, best known for his role as Dr. Frasier Crane in the hit-TV series “Frasier,” will be visiting Donovan’s Pub in Woodside next week to pour beers with the locals.

Grammer, 68, whose character Frasier first appeared on the TV series “Cheers,” will be on hand to promote his brewing company—Faith American Brewing—at the 57-24 Roosevelt Ave. bar, where he will be showcasing two of his brews.

The event will take place on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. and is expected to go for about two hours. The marketing flyer reads: “Raise a pint and say Cheers!”

The 5-time Emmy Award winner has reportedly been visiting bars throughout New York in recent times to promote his company, said Dan Connor, the co-owner of Donovan’s.

Connor said that his business partner, Jimmy Jacobson, who co-owns Donovan’s, happened to see Grammer at the Havana Dreams Cigar Lounge on Woodhaven Boulevard and invited him to Donovan’s.

Connor said that Grammer agreed to visit.

The bar will be setting up an area in the dining room–by the stained-glass window Donovan’s sign– where pubgoers can get their photo taken with Grammer. Connor said that there will also be live music.

“It should be a lot of fun,” Connor said.

Donovan’s Pub has a long history in Woodside. It first opened in 1966 when Joe Donovan and his father bought the establishment that was previously a pub called The Clover Leaf.

Connor and Jacobson, both of whom were raised in Woodside, bought the bar from Joe Donovan about 10 years ago when the pub appeared to be in danger of closing for good.

