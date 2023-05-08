Knife-wielding suspect wanted for alleged robbery of Jackson Heights gas station: NYPD

May 8, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police from the 115th Precinct are looking for a knife-wielding man who robbed a gas station in Jackson Heights on Friday night, May 5.

The suspect entered the BP gas station at 75-15 Northern Blvd. at around 11:15 p.m. and walked behind the counter before displaying a knife to a 24-year-old worker, according to police.

The alleged assailant then demanded money and stole around $1,000 cash from the register, cops said.

He then fled the location westbound on Northern Boulevard toward 74th Street, police said.

The worker was not injured during the incident.

Police on May 7 released CCTV images of the man wanted for questioning. The perpetrator can be seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, sneakers, a face mask and white wireless earphones.

This was not the first time the station has been targeted. An armed robber held up the station in April 2020, although he only managed to steal business papers and a worker’s cell phone.

Anyone with information in regard to Friday’s incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.