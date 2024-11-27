LaGuardia Community College Foundation seeks donations on Giving Tuesday to support students

Nov. 27, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

The LaGuardia Community College Foundation is encouraging the college community and supporters of its students to contribute to #CUNYTUESDAY, an annual fundraising initiative held on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

CUNYTuesday, held in alignment with the global Giving Tuesday movement, will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 3 and seeks to raise funds that provide students with scholarships, career programs and critical resources that directly impact their lives.

The LaGuardia Community College Foundation pointed to several examples of funds having a positive impact on LaGuardia students.

Students such as 19-year-old Sujal Mahaseth, an international student from Nepal majoring in Mechanical Engineering, and 38-year-old James Nunez, a Brooklyn native who returned to school after a 20-year hiatus to earn a degree in Hospital, Tourism and Events Management, both benefited from the foundation’s support. Samia Shahid, an international student from Dhaka in Bangladesh, also majored in computer science thanks to support from the LaGuardia Community College Foundation.

All three students are first-generation college students and benefited from a number of supports, including scholarships and stipends.

LaGuardia is also calling for donations of non-perishable food, winter clothing and toiletries for LaGuardia CARES, which seeks to help students overcome financial barriers and stay in school by connecting them with resources and local community services.

The school says donations to LaGuardia CARES will ensure that the organization’s pantries are well-stocked for the holiday season.

Dr. Rhonda Mouton, Director of LaGuardia CARES, said some students need particular assistance during the holiday season.

“Our students’ need is highest during the holidays and other school breaks, especially among our student-parents,” Mouton said in a statement.

LaGuardia CARES is seeking items such as canned goods and other food items that do not require refrigeration, new and gently used winter coats, clothing and footwear, shampoo and conditioner, feminine hygiene products, soap and body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, and deodorant as part of the holiday donation appeal. The organization additionally urges any donors to check expiration dates and ensure that items are in their original packaging.

LaGuardia CARES is also accepting monetary donations, which can be made between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the organization’s office in Room C-235 in Building C at LaGuardia Community College, located at 29-10 Thompson Ave.

Anyone wishing to donate to CUNY Tuesday can do so by clicking here.

To request help with sizable donations or with vendor inquiries, contact LaGuardia CARES at (718) 482-5129 or laguardiacares@lagcc.cuny.edu.