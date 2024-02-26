You are reading

LaGuardia Community College signs 10-year extension on lease for Queens Atrium in Long Island City

The Queens Atrium at 30-20 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City. Photo courtesy of the Feil Organization

Feb. 26, 2024

LaGuardia Community College has signed a 10-year extension on its lease for the Queens Atrium, located at 30-20 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City.

The Queens Atrium, owned by the real estate firm Feil Organization, has been occupied by this City University of New York (CUNY) school for the last 15 years. Approximately 210,334 square feet of the lower floors of this 8-story structure have been leased by LaGuardia Community College.

Photo courtesy of the Feil Organization

This building has a long history. It was originally built in 1914 as an industrial building before later being converted into a 425,300 square-feet office building. The property is located within walking distance of the 7-train at the 33rd Street-Rawson Street station.

“Long Island City continues to grow as a thriving hub in Queens, offering an ideal environment for world-class education, innovation and growth,” Feil Organization Vice President of Real Estate Randall Briskin said. “We are grateful to continue our long-term relationship with LaGuardia Community College and look forward to another decade of success.”

