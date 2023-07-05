You are reading

LaGuardia Community College lands $4.5 million grant to cultivate next-gen food, agro professionals

LaGuardia Community College is the recipient of a $4.5 million grant to prepare future professionals in the field of food and agriculture. (Photo courtesy of LaGuardia Community College)

July 5, 2023 By Bill Parry

The campus of LaGuardia Community College is located in Long Island City, where the only farmland in the vicinity is nearly 15 miles away on the other side of the borough at the Queens County Farm Museum in Little Neck, yet it is still receiving support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

LaGuardia Community College was awarded a $4.5 million dollar multi-year grant from the USDA’s National Food and Agriculture (NIFA) for the development of “The Animal Science Discovery Program,” a summer experiential learning, career development and scholarship program between LaGuardia and Rutgers University. The new program to prepare future professionals in the field of food and agriculture is under the leadership of Dr. Preethi Radhakrishnan, the director of the Environmental Science program at LaGuardia.

“This is such wonderful news for LaGuardia,” LGACC President Kenneth Adams said. “It is a tremendous achievement by Dr. Radhakrishnan, the result of her hard work, and her heartfelt commitment to the program and our students.”

The award is part of a $262.5 million investment in institutions of higher learning to foster the next generation of diverse agricultural professionals across the nation which is funded under President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to lower costs for American families, expand access to markets to producers from all backgrounds and communities, build a clean energy economy and strengthen American supply chains.

LaGuardia Community College is the only New York state recipient made eligible for the multi-year grant because it is a Hispanic-Serving Institution. Other eligible institutions across the country include 1890 Land-grant Universities, 1994 Tribal Colleges and Universities, Alaska Native-serving and Native Hawaiian-serving institutions.

“With the launch of our new Animal Science track in Fall 2023, we have opened the doors of access for our urban students to high-paying careers in veterinary medicine, companion animal science, wildlife science, equine science, laboratory animal science, animal-assisted therapy, animal genetics and breeding, pet adoption counseling as well as the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), part of the United States Department of Agriculture,” Dr. Radhakrishnan said. “ Many of these careers come with internships at the USDA and other entry points into federal jobs with wonderful benefits. I am excited to see what the future holds for these young professionals.”

LaGuardia plans to give 45% of its funding directly to support students through paid summer residencies, peer mentorship, career development opportunities, and a fully funded scholarship program between LAGCC and Rutgers, which would serve as pipeline for inner-city high school students in NYC to careers in food, agriculture, natural resources and human sciences that are currently unavailable to them near their homes. Through the program, LaGuardia will have a USDA liaison on-campus to assist in guiding students through the pipeline.

email the author: [email protected]
No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Flushing Meadows Corona Park hosting Water Lantern Fest, volunteer clean-up with cast of ‘Wicked’ this weekend

Flushing Meadows Corona Park is hosting two unique events this weekend.

On Saturday, July 8, the Water Lantern Festival will illuminate the night sky with the launch of hundreds of personalized lanterns carrying messages of hope, love, happiness, peace and connection on the Fountain of the Planets, the 6.5-acre lake at the far east end of the park. The fountain stood at the entrance of the Pool of Industry exhibit at the 1964 World’s Fair.

Read More
0
Avella on the verge of winning primary race for northeast Queens City Council seat after ranked-choice voting recount

Tony Avella is poised to win the Democratic nomination for the District 19 City Council seat after the city’s Board of Elections released unofficial results of its ranked-choice voting recount for the June 27 primary race, which has the former longtime politician leading by only 123 votes.

The latest ballot, publicly released on July 5, shows Avella ahead of Christopher Bae with 2,865 votes (51.1%). Bae has 2,742 votes (48.9%), according to the unofficial results. There were also 402 inactive ballots reported. This round showed Bae close the gap in next choice ballots, as he received 556 to Avella’s 500.

Read More
0
Ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio and wife Chirlane McCray announce they’re separating

Ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, are separating, the pair announced during a lengthy interview with The New York Times that was published Wednesday.

De Blasio, who occupied Gracie Mansion between 2014 and 2021, and McCray told the Paper of Record that after nearly 30 years of marriage they are splitting up and will start dating other people. The pair, however, said they won’t be getting a divorce and will continue to occupy the same Park Slope row house where they raised their two children, both of whom are now in their twenties.

Read More
0
SEE IT: One more look at the 47th Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza, as seen from the LIC waterfront

Jam-packed shoulder to shoulder, spectators on the Long Island City waterfront let out gasps and cheers as the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza kicked off Tuesday night.

For the first time in the 47-year tradition, the show was kicked-off by 500 drones that lit up the sky. The flying machines wowed crowds by forming various iconic representations of Americana, including The Star-Spangled Banner and the Statue of Liberty. 

Read More
0
Queens Community Board 5 to host monthly meeting in Middle Village on July 12

Queens Community Board 5 (CB 5) will host its next board meeting inside the Christ the King High School, at 68-02 Metropolitan Ave., in Middle Village, on Wednesday, July 12. The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m.

CB 5’s agenda includes a public forum at 7:35 p.m., followed by the chairperson’s report at 7:55 p.m., the district manager’s report at 8:25 p.m. and committee reports at 8:30 p.m. Old and new business will be discussed at 8:45 p.m.

Read More
0
Hundreds head to J Mart’s soft opening of new Little Neck location

Hundreds of community members flocked to the soft opening of J Mart’s new location at 249-26 Northern Blvd. in Little Neck on July 3. The new supermarket has taken over the space previously occupied by Stop and Shop before it closed down in Oct. 2021.

As part of promoting the new store to the community for, J Mart was offering various sales, as well as giveaways just outside the market for those who had shopped.

Read More
0
Load More Articles